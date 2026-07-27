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  • Vivo S2 Dummy Units Reportedly Leak Ahead of India Launch; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

Vivo S2 Dummy Units Reportedly Leak Ahead of India Launch; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

The Vivo S2 could be offered in India in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 July 2026 09:30 IST
Vivo S2 Dummy Units Reportedly Leak Ahead of India Launch; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

Vivo S1 (pictured) was launched in India in 2019

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Highlights
  • Alleged dummy units of the Vivo S2 have surfaced online
  • The leaked images reveal black and rose gold colourways
  • The handset is reportedly scheduled to launch on August 6
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The Vivo S2 is rumoured to mark the return of the company's S series to India after nearly six years. While the company has yet to reveal details about the purported handset, alleged dummy units of the Vivo S2 have surfaced online, which provide us with a closer look at its design. The Vivo handset is reportedly scheduled to launch on August 6, with sales tipped to commence on August 11.

Vivo S2 Design Leak

Tipster PassionateGeekz has shared images of alleged Vivo S2 dummy units on X. The images show the purported handset in black and rose gold colour options. This contradicts previous reports, which suggested its availability in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White shades in India.

The rear panel of the Vivo S2 appears to have a matte finish. There is a slightly raised pill-shaped horizontal camera module at the top of the rear panel. The two camera lenses are placed on the left side, while another circular element, which appears to be a light ring, is positioned on the right.

A sticker on the dummy unit carries the Vivo S2 branding. The leaked images suggest that the handset could feature a polycarbonate frame and rear panel. On the front, it is seen with a curved display and a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The tipster claims that the Vivo S2 could sport a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset. For optics, it could have a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The latest leak contradicts previous reports, which suggested it would have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It was also previously tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset under the hood.

Per reports, the Vivo S2 will be offered in India in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. Internal retail listing images of the purported handset were recently leaked, showing the Vivo S2 in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze and Silk White colour options. The alleged retail listings show demo units priced at Rs. 38,000 and Rs. 42,000, alongside another entry that lists the 8GB + 128GB variant at Rs. 43,000.

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Further reading: Vivo S2, Vivo S2 Specifications, Vivo S2 features, Vivo S2 Launch Date, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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