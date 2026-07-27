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Apple Upgrade Programme Reportedly Launching on July 28 With iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch Leasing Options

The Apple Upgrade programme could cover most of Apple's major hardware lineup, including popular iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 July 2026 08:49 IST
Apple Upgrade Programme Reportedly Launching on July 28 With iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch Leasing Options

The iPhone 16 is expected to be ineligible for the initiative

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Highlights
  • iPhone and Apple Watch leases last 24 months, Macs last for 36 months
  • Users can return or upgrade devices before the lease term expires
  • AppleCare+ is not included in the new Apple Upgrade lease plans
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Apple is said to be gearing up to introduce a new device leasing programme, called Apple Upgrade, tomorrow (Tuesday). According to a seasoned journalist, it is expected to cover most of the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the company's portfolio. It will reportedly be available only in the US, allowing customers to lease an iPhone or Apple Watch for 24 months.

Apple Upgrade Programme Features, Eligibility

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Apple Upgrade will launch in the US on Tuesday. It will reportedly be positioned as a new way of acquiring Apple devices without purchasing them outright. Customers are expected to be offered devices through Apple's online and physical retail stores, with Klarna serving as its financial partner.

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The Apple Upgrade programme is expected to cover most of Apple's major hardware lineup, including popular iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. The journalist, however, believes that there might be a few exclusions. For example, the Apple Watch SE, entry-level iPad, iPhone 16, and MacBook Neo could be ineligible for the programme. Further, business and education purchases may be excluded as well.

The standard leasing period is said to be 24 months for iPhone and Apple Watch models and 36 months for Macs and iPads. During the lease, customers will reportedly have the option of paying off the Apple device early, switching to a newer model before the period ends, returning the device after the term is ended, or paying an additional fee to retain the Apple device.

Following the introduction of the Apple Upgrade programme, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to sunset its iPhone Upgrade programme. But there will be differences. To begin with, the existing programme is backed by Citizens Bank, whereas the upcoming leasing initiative has Klarna as the financial partner.

Secondly, the current programme bundles AppleCare+ into the monthly payment. However, the Apple Upgrade programme won't reportedly include the protection plan. Thus, customers may need to purchase AppleCare+ separately for additional coverage.

Gurman said Apple will stop accepting new enrolments for the iPhone Upgrade programme beginning July 28, when the Apple Upgrade programme goes live. Existing members, however, are expected to be allowed to continue with their current plans "for the time being."

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Further reading: IPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Upgrade Programme, iPhone Upgrade Program, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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