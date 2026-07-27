Google Pixel 11 series is expected to be launched by the Mountain View-based tech giant next month, during the upcoming Made by Google event, as the company's next-generation handset lineup. The series is expected to include the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Recently, various smartphone manufacturers launched their handsets at significantly higher prices to seemingly offset the increased RAM and storage component costs. Similarly, the US-based tech giant will also launch its Google Pixel 11 series phones at higher prices, as a company executive has reportedly confirmed the development, citing a RAM shortage.

Google Pixel 11 Series Price Hike (Expected)

In a conversation with 9to5Google, Google's Vice President of Devices and Services, Shakil Barkat, confirmed the “supplier-driven” RAM crisis has impacted the tech giant's hardware division. The company executive reportedly confirmed to the publication that this phenomenon will affect Google's launches next month. He reportedly highlighted that this is an industry-wide trend that is affecting “all consumer technology companies”.

According to the report, Barkat pointed out, citing Morgan Stanley data, that there has been a sixfold increase in 1GB of RAM, going from $2.8 (about Rs. 270) in 2025 to $12 (roughly Rs. 1,155) in 2026. Further, he reportedly confirmed that the “entire Pixel family”, including the upcoming Google Pixel 11 series, will see a price correction that will be “rolled out dynamically to match supply realities”. This also suggests that apart from the soon-to-be-launched Google Pixel 11 lineup, the existing Google Pixel 10 series and other models could also see a price hike in the coming weeks.

This comes shortly after the prices, colour options, and RAM and storage configurations of the new Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold surfaced online, hinting at a significant price hike in select global markets. For reference, the standard Pixel 11 will reportedly be launched in the EU and the UK at starting prices of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,08,000) and GBP 879 (about Rs. 1,12,000), respectively, for the base 256GB storage option.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 11 Pro is expected to arrive in the EU at a starting price of EUR 1,199 (about Rs. 1,30,000) for the same base storage as the standard model. Meanwhile, the price of the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL could start at EUR 1,399 (about Rs. 1,52,000) in the EU for the 256GB storage option. We already know that the Google Pixel 11 series will be launched in select global markets on August 12 at 3 pm PT (August 13 at 3:30 am IST) during the Made by Google event.