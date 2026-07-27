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God of War Laufey Release Date Announced, Next God of War Game With Kratos Confirmed

Santa Monica creative head Cory Barlog said the studio was working on a new God of War title starring Kratos.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 July 2026 12:05 IST
God of War Laufey Release Date Announced, Next God of War Game With Kratos Confirmed

Photo Credit: Sony/ Santa Monica Studio

God of War Laufey will be a PS5 exclusive

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Highlights
  • God of War Laufey launches on PS5 on February 26, 2027
  • God of War game starring Kratos was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con
  • Sony has not yet fully revealed the Kratos God of War title
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God of War Laufey, the next God of War title revealed at State of Play in June, is coming February 16, 2027, Sony and Santa Monica Studio have confirmed. The game will tell the story of Laufey, Kratos' wife in the Norse saga of the series, but new God of War title featuring Kratos is in the works, too, Santa Monica has announced.

The updates came at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, where Santa Monica hosted a God of War Laufey panel featuring game director Ariel Lawrence, cast members from the game, and the studio's creative head Cory Barlog.

God of War Laufey was revealed at State of Play in June with a 20-minute gameplay showcase. The extended look at the game along with Sony's apparent marketing push for the title on its social media channels led fans to believe that God of War Laufey's launch was not too far away. Santa Monica, too, said after the reveal that the game would launch “soon” on PS5.

And soon it is. God of War Laufey is coming exclusively to PS5 on February 16, 2027. No new trailer was shared alongside the launch date confirmation. Pricing, editions, and pre-order details for the game haven't been confirmed either, but God of War Laufey can be wishlisted on PlayStation Store.

Next Kratos God of War Game Confirmed

Additionally, at Comic-Con, Barlog, who directed the 2018 God of War reboot, confirmed that a new God of War game starring Kratos was in development at Santa Monica Studio, as well. The Santa Monica creative head did not share any details about the game, but said that it would directly connect with the narrative of God of War Laufey. Speaking during the panel, Barlog said the God of War franchise was going in “amazing directions.”

It's unclear when the God of War game starring Kratos will launch. More details should be available when Sony officially reveals the game.

God of War Laufey will be the first mainline God of War game which doesn't have Kratos as the protagonist. The game instead follows the journey of its titular protagonist, Laufey, into Everywhen, the afterlife of the gods, after her death in God of War (2018). The game will feature a new setting, an afterlife realm featuring gods from different mythologies.

Deborah Ann Woll plays Laufey, while Jack Quaid voices Phranque, the magical companion cube in the game. God of War Laufey is being directed by Ariel Lawrence. The game will launch exclusively on PS5 on February 16, 2027.

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Further reading: God of War Laufey, God of War, Santa Monica Studio, Sony, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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