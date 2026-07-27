OnePlus 16 is expected to launch later this year as the successor to the OnePlus 15. While the brand has yet to confirm any details, the purported handset was previously tipped to debut earlier than usual, possibly in September. However, a tipster suggests that OnePlus may have settled on an October launch window. The leak also sheds light on some of its expected specifications, including a 6.78-inch flat display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip under the hood.

OnePlus 16 Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared fresh details about an engineering prototype of the OnePlus 16 on Weibo (via Gizmochina). According to the post, the company may not be planning to introduce a major visual overhaul of its next-generation flagship. Instead, it could build upon the design language of the existing OnePlus 15.

As such, it is also tipped to retain the compact square-shaped camera island that debuted on the OnePlus 15. While camera specifications remain under wraps, previous reports suggest that the handset is being tested with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It could also feature a dedicated AI button.

Under the hood, the purported flagship is expected to run on Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The processor is also expected to power several next-generation Android flagships later this year, including the iQOO 16. The OnePlus 16 is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery, which corroborates earlier leaks.

The tipster also claimed that the OnePlus 16 is currently scheduled to debut in October. This contradicts an earlier leak from the same tipster, which suggested that both the OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 could arrive in September. Responding to a comment about the latter, the tipster reportedly said an October launch for the iQOO 16 is also possible.

But while its China debut is slated for October, a recent report suggested that the flagship could skip the Indian market.