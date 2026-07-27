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OnePlus 16 Tipped to Launch in October With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC

While its China debut of the OnePlus 16 is slated for October, rumours suggest that the flagship could skip the Indian market.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 July 2026 12:08 IST
OnePlus 16 Tipped to Launch in October With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC

OnePlus 15 was launched in India in November 2025

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 launch in China is slated for October
  • The purported flagship could retain the design of its predecessor
  • The OnePlus 16 is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery
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OnePlus 16 is expected to launch later this year as the successor to the OnePlus 15. While the brand has yet to confirm any details, the purported handset was previously tipped to debut earlier than usual, possibly in September. However, a tipster suggests that OnePlus may have settled on an October launch window. The leak also sheds light on some of its expected specifications, including a 6.78-inch flat display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip under the hood.

OnePlus 16 Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared fresh details about an engineering prototype of the OnePlus 16 on Weibo (via Gizmochina). According to the post, the company may not be planning to introduce a major visual overhaul of its next-generation flagship. Instead, it could build upon the design language of the existing OnePlus 15.

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As such, it is also tipped to retain the compact square-shaped camera island that debuted on the OnePlus 15. While camera specifications remain under wraps, previous reports suggest that the handset is being tested with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It could also feature a dedicated AI button.

Under the hood, the purported flagship is expected to run on Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The processor is also expected to power several next-generation Android flagships later this year, including the iQOO 16. The OnePlus 16 is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery, which corroborates earlier leaks.

The tipster also claimed that the OnePlus 16 is currently scheduled to debut in October. This contradicts an earlier leak from the same tipster, which suggested that both the OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 could arrive in September. Responding to a comment about the latter, the tipster reportedly said an October launch for the iQOO 16 is also possible.

But while its China debut is slated for October, a recent report suggested that the flagship could skip the Indian market.

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus 16 features, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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