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Bitcoin Steadies Near $65,200 as Investors Await Federal Reserve Signals

Weak ETF demand and geopolitical uncertainty continued to limit buying interest in the crypto market.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 July 2026 11:33 IST
Bitcoin Steadies Near $65,200 as Investors Await Federal Reserve Signals

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Rodion Kutsaiev

Reduced selling by long-term holders offered support despite broader market uncertainty

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Highlights
  • Markets remain cautious ahead of key macroeconomic signals
  • Lower oil prices improve near-term market sentiment
  • ETF outflows and geopolitics keep traders cautious
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Bitcoin traded near $65,200 (roughly Rs. 62.80 lakh) on Monday as the cryptocurrency market attempted to stabilise ahead of this week's US Federal Reserve meeting, with geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty keeping investors cautious. The world's largest cryptocurrency rose by 1.91 percent in the last week, based on today's CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $1,950 (roughly Rs. 1.88 lakh), reflecting selective strength across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 62.80 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.88 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Analysts also added that easing oil prices and reduced selling from long-term holders have supported sentiment, although weakening spot Bitcoin ETF demand and shifting interest rate expectations continue to limit stronger upside.

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Major altcoins traded with mixed momentum on Monday, broadly tracking Bitcoin's steady movement. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $573 (roughly Rs. 55,190), while Solana (SOL) traded near $76 (roughly Rs. 7,341). XRP hovered around $1.1 (roughly Rs. 106), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.073 (roughly Rs. 7.0), indicating selective buying across large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Investors Await US Central Bank Signals as Bitcoin Tests Key Resistance

Sharing his assessment of current market conditions, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Weakness in spot Bitcoin ETFs has capped buying momentum [...] Markets now see a 38 percent chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike, up from just 13 percent a week ago. Kevin Warsh's remarks will be closely watched, with a dovish outlook potentially lifting Bitcoin towards $66,000 (roughly Rs. 63.53 lakh), while a hawkish tone could drag it back to the $61,000 (roughly Rs. 58.72 lakh) support.”

Providing a broader market outlook, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “The rebound was initially supported by $999.3 million (roughly Rs. 9,623 crore) of inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs over seven sessions [...] Markets are assigning a 36.3 percent probability to a 25-basis-point rate increase [...] Investors should avoid chasing the rebound before Bitcoin clears $68,000 (roughly Rs. 65.48 lakh) and the short-term-holder cost basis near $69,500 (roughly Rs. 66.92 lakh) [...] Staggered purchases and limited leverage would be more prudent around the Fed decision.”

Commenting on the latest market trends, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Dormant Bitcoin activity also fell to its lowest level since Q3 2022, suggesting long-term holders have reduced selling. Holding above $65,000 (roughly Rs. 62.57 lakh) keeps the near-term structure constructive, while a sustained break above $66,000 (roughly Rs. 63.54 lakh) could open the path towards $67,000-$68,000 (roughly Rs. 64.50 lakh-Rs. 65.48 lakh). However, the Fed decision and geopolitical developments remain key drivers.”

Overall, analysts said Bitcoin has remained resilient above the $65,000 level despite geopolitical uncertainty and shifting expectations around US interest rates. However, the Federal Reserve's policy decision, institutional demand, and Bitcoin's ability to reclaim the $66,000-$68,000 (roughly Rs. 63.54 lakh-Rs. 65.48 lakh) resistance zone are expected to determine the market's next direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: Crypto markets, Crypto Prices, cryptocurrency
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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