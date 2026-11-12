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Vivo X500 Series, Zeiss Extender Gen 2 and Watch GT2 India Launch Timeline Leaked

A tipster has also revealed the sale date for Vivo’s new products post the India announcement

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 12:44 IST
Vivo X500 Series, Zeiss Extender Gen 2 and Watch GT2 India Launch Timeline Leaked

Vivo launched its X300 Ultra flagship priced at Rs. 1,59,999 in May this year

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Highlights
  • Vivo is said to announce three X500 series models in India
  • The brand will also announced its Zeiss Extender Gen 2 and Watch GT 2
  • The launch timeline, complete with sale date, has now leaked
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Vivo's last official teaser revealed that its X500 series of smartphones will be “coming soon” to India. The same teaser also showed its Zeiss Extender Gen 2 and Watch GT2 devices, hinting that these would accompany the smartphones at the India launch. As per previous leaks, Vivo may launch its X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max handsets in India, allegedly priced from Rs. 1,19,999 onwards. Now, a tipster has revealed the launch timeline for the upcoming handsets and confirmed that the accessories and wearable would be launched alongside the smartphones.

Vivo X500 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked

Tipster Sanju Choudhary who has been consistently putting out Vivo's leaks for the past week, has exclusively revealed what he claims to be the launch timeline for Vivo's upcoming X500 series. The tipster in a post on X, stated that Vivo X500 series will be launched in India on November 26, 2026.

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Attached to the same post were images of the X500 Pro's display, revealing that its powered by OriginOS 7, has a Dimensity 9600 chipset in the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The About Phone section of the Settings app also confirms that the phone is powered by a 6,510mAh battery.

Apart from revealing the specifications of each phone along with their respective variants and price, the tipster also revealed that the sale date for the new devices is set for “December 2 onwards”. This would include the two other devices (Extender and Watch GT2) which will be launched alongside the phones in India.

In a recent report, the same source also revealed details and colours of the upcoming Vivo Watch GT2. He says that Watch GT 2 will have a 2.07-inch AMOLED display with a 2,400 nits of peak brightness. The tipster also states that the watch will reportedly offer 25 days of battery life. Also included in the post are the two colourways: Black and Off White.

A previous report also shed light on what the tipster claimed would be a special red colourway for India. This red colourway would only be made available with the base Vivo X500 model. It remains unclear whether Vivo would limit the colour to a specific storage variant when launched in India.

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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Series India Launch, Vivo, Vivo Watch GT 2
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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