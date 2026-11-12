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Vivo X500s Tipped to Pack 64-Megapixel Periscope Camera, Dimensity 9-Series Chip

The Vivo X500s is expected to pack a larger battery than the previous generation model, the Vivo X300s.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 16:43 IST
Vivo X500s Tipped to Pack 64-Megapixel Periscope Camera, Dimensity 9-Series Chip

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500s is the purported successor to the X300s (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500s is tipped to launch with a 6.85-inch 2K+ 144Hz display
  • It could feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera sensor
  • Tipster claims Vivo is designing the S variant as a large-screen phone
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The Vivo X500 series is all set to launch in India soon, following its debut in China and global markets recently. The rumour mill suggests that the company is developing another smartphone that could join the lineup. A tipster now claims that the purported handset, dubbed the Vivo X500s, could sport a 6.85-inch LTPO display. It is tipped to be powered by a next-generation MediaTek Dimensity 9-series chipset, while also packing a larger battery than its predecessor.

Vivo X500s Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) shared the latest details about an unnamed Vivo S-series smartphone in a post on Weibo. While the tipster did not explicitly identify the handset, the reported specifications and a subsequent exchange in the comments suggest that it could be the Vivo X500s.

According to DCS, the purported handset is being tested with a 6.85-inch flat LTPO display featuring 2K+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is also tipped to feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a mid-sized sensor. Under the hood, the phone is said to be powered by a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9-series chipset, although the exact processor name was not revealed.

The phone is also expected to pack a larger battery than the previous generation model, which is the Vivo X300s.

In the comments section of the post, a user suggested that Vivo was no longer developing a compact Pro model. DCS reportedly responded that the S variant was being designed as a large-screen all-in-one phone.

The latest leak corroborates a previous claim by the same tipster, in which the display specifications for an unnamed Vivo handset believed to be the X500s were leaked. The earlier leak also suggested that the engineering sample featured a flat panel with narrow bezels.

For comparison, the Vivo X300s features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and packs a 7,100mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. On the optics front, the handset has a 200-megapixel primary rear camera and a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 602 periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. It also includes a 50-megapixel front camera.

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Further reading: Vivo X500s, Vivo X500s Specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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