Vivo X90 Series Global Launch Date Tipped, Vivo X90 Pro+ May Be Dropped

Vivo X90 Pro+ launched in China as the only model in the lineup sporting Qualcomm's latest SoC.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 January 2023 14:36 IST
Vivo X90 Series Global Launch Date Tipped, Vivo X90 Pro+ May Be Dropped

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro feature MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 Series launched in China on November 22, 2022
  • The series may go on sale on February 2 in Malaysia
  • Vivo X90 Pro+ was launched in China in an exclusive red colour option

Vivo X90 series smartphones that were launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer as its latest flagship series in China on November 22, 2022, are reportedly making their way to the global market on January 31, 2023. The Vivo X90 series includes the vanilla Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and the top-end Vivo X90 Pro+. However, Vivo X90 Pro+ may not be launched globally, as per the new report.

According to a report by Newzonly, in collaboration with tipster Parag Guglani (@passionategeekz), Vivo's flagship Vivo X90 series may make its way to the global market through a launch in Malaysia on January 31. The tipster took to Twitter to reveal alleged marketing images of the flagship smartphone series' launch in Malaysia.

However, the leaked purported marketing images of the Malaysia launch do not suggest the launch of the Vivo X90 Pro+ model from the lineup. This may be an indication that Vivo might not launch the top-end model from the flagship series in the global market. The Vivo X90 Pro+ launched in China as the exclusive variant in the lineup that is available in red colour.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro global price (expected)

According to the report, the price of the Vivo X90 is expected to start at RM 3,699 (roughly Rs. 69,000) for the vanilla Vivo X90 in Malaysia. Meanwhile, the Vivo X90 Pro could arrive at RM 5,299 (roughly Rs. 99,000) in Malaysia.

Both smartphones are expected to arrive in a single storage option of 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The vanilla Vivo X90 is expected to be offered in two colour options, - Breeze Blue, and Asteroid Black. However, the Vivo X90 Pro+ is expected to arrive globally in only one colour option of Legendary Black.

The official sale of both smartphones is expected to commence on February 2, with pre-booking available from January 31, 2023, suggested the report.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro specifications

The specifications of the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro global variants are expected to be similar to the ones that were launched in China last year.

Both smartphones are expected to launch globally with a triple-camera setup on the back developed in partnership with Zeiss. Other common features include a 120W charger bundled inside the box, a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top center in order to house the selfie camera, and a dedicated V2 chip for image processing and AI acceleration.

Vivo X90 is expected to pack a 4,810mAh battery that the company claims can be charged up to 50 percent in 8 minutes. The smartphones are expected to provide 1300 nits of peak brightness and support a 120Hz refresh rate on their 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays with a 1260×2800 pixels resolution.

In terms of cameras, the vanilla Vivo X90 could sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. The Vivo X90 Pro model on the other hand is expected to launch globally with 50-megapixel primary camera, paired with another 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, alongside a 12-megapixel portrait telephoto camera. On the front, they are both expected to feature a 32-megapixel camera. Both smartphones are expected to run on the latest Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ model was the only model in the lineup that was launched in China with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Vivo X90, and Vivo X90 Pro global variants are expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9200 SoC. It is important to note that, there has been no official confirmation from Vivo on the launch of the Vivo X90 series in Malaysia or in any other global market, as of yet.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X90

Vivo X90

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4810mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo, Malaysia
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
