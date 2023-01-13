Technology News

Vivo X Flip Leaked Mockup Reveals Familiar Design Along With Display Details

Vivo X Flip could have a horizontally placed cover display

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 January 2023 13:54 IST
The Vivo X Fold+ is the upgrade to the original Vivo X Fold smartphone

Highlights
  • Vivo X Flip is expected to be the second foldable model from Vivo
  • It will utilise a vertical foldable form factor like the Galaxy Z Flip
  • Vivo X Flip expected to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Vivo X90 series is expected to make its way to the global markets on January 31. As Vivo prepares for the launch, more details about its leaked foldable smartphone have surfaced online. While the Vivo X Fold, which was recently upgraded to the Vivo X Fold+, has yet to see a global launch, there's more news about another foldable device with a smaller clamshell form factor. Called the Vivo X Flip, the device will be the second model with a different foldable form factor to be added to Vivo's lineup of premium devices. A leaked mockup of the device has revealed both its front and rear design along with more details about its displays. There's also an interesting bit of information about its cameras.

The freshly leaked mockup comes from a Weibo post and was first spotted by Playfuldroid. It reveals the front and rear design of the unreleased Vivo X Flip in its entirety. Compared to the previous leak, which showed only the top half of the device, the new mockup shows the number of cameras, and the placement of the volume rocker and the power button. The design aligns well with the previous leak showcasing the horizontally-placed outer display on the top half of the clamshell, which also houses two rear-facing cameras on the outside and a hole-punch selfie camera on the inner folding display. Also visible at the bottom are the cutouts for the USB port and the speaker.

As indicated in the post, the inner display is 1,080 pixels wide (when held vertically), while the outer panel is 682 pixels across. Another interesting bit which was visible in a previous artist's render of the leaked mockup is the Zeiss branding. Vivo has worked with Zeiss on all of its recently launched premium flagships. The branding shown in the leak could hint at better quality optics or camera performance, which is hard to find on slim clamshell foldables.

The recently announced Oppo Find N2 Flip also features a larger outer display. It makes better sense to offer a bigger outer display as this has been a pain point with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series since launch. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 featured a similar smaller display, which was only good for viewing notifications and came of little practical use; as most actions required opening the main display, according to our review.

Previously leaked details of the Vivo X Flip have revealed that the device will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is also present in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. More recently leaked renders revealed the horizontally-placed out display. As always, the details have been revealed from an unknown source, so we advise our readers to take the above information with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Vivo X Fold+

Vivo X Fold+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4730mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1916x2160 pixels
Vivo X Fold

Vivo X Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1916x2160 pixels
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X Flip, Vivo X Flip Design, Vivo X Flip Specifications
