Vivo X90 Pro was launched in India in April as a flagship offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. Vivo has now announced a Rs. 10,000 price cut on the camera-focused handset from its initial price on Friday (October 20). The Vivo X90 Pro features an AMOLED 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with Vivo's V2 chip. It flaunts Zeiss branded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 989 1-inch sensor. It houses a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Vivo X90 Pro price in India (revised)

The Vivo X90 Pro price in India has been reduced by Rs. 10,000 in India. The handset is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 74,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone was initially launched for Rs. 84,999. It is available in a single Legendary Black shade. The new price tag is showing up on Amazon and Flipkart as well.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X90 Pro (Review) runs on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 and features a 6.78-inch (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, it runs on an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with Vivo's V2 chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and the Immortalis G715 GPU.

For optics, the Vivo X90 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, co-engineered by Zeiss. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 989 1-inch sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 758 sensor, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 663 sensor. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

There is up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage on the Vivo X90 Pro. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

