Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro+ With 120Hz Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo X90 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 November 2022 19:44 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 series come in multiple colour options
  • They have 32-megapixel selfie shooters
  • Vivo X90 carries a triple rear camera setup

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ were launched in China on Tuesday (November 22), through a livestream event that was hosted on the company's website and social media channels. The new flagship series brings a list of upgrades over last year's Vivo X80 models. They feature Zeiss-branded cameras and the company's V2 chip for image processing. The vanilla Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood, while the Vivo X90 Pro+ is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This flagship lineup is the first to come equipped with the new mobile chipset. All three smartphones have 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and pack 32-megapixel selfie shooters.

Read on for more details about the price and specifications of the Vivo X90 series smartphones.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ price

The price of Vivo X90 starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM +256GB storage model costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000), while the 12GB RAM +256GB storage variant costs CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,000). The high-end model with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage carries a price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000).

The Vivo X90 Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 8GB RAM +256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,000), while the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM +512GB storage model costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,000).

On the other hand, the Vivo X90 Pro+ price starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

The Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+ smartphones are available in China Red and Original Black colour options, while the vanilla Vivo X90 comes in three shades with an additional Ice Blue colour. All Vivo devices are available for pre-order now and will go on sale in China starting December 6.

Vivo X90 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X90 runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED (1,260x 2,800 pixels) display with 20:09 aspect ratio, 93.53 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to offer DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and G715 GPU.

The Vivo X90 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 12-megapixel 50mm portrait camera with an f/1.98 lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 lens. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 lens. All three models in the new series pack the Vivo V2 chip to handle image processing.

There is up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage on the Vivo X90. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared blaster, and ultrasonic distance sensor.

It features a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The battery is said to deliver up to 22.2 days of standby time with a single charge. The Vivo X90 measures 164.10x74.44x8.48/8.88mm and weighs 201/196 grams.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications

The Vivo X90 Pro features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the regular Vivo X90. The smartphone is also powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Vivo X90 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Zeiss 1-inch main sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 50-megapixel secondary 50mm sensor with an f/1.6 lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.0 lens. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 lens.

There is up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage on the Vivo X90 Pro, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options are identical to the Vivo X90, as are the sensors. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared remote control and a laser focus sensor. Further, there is a fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

It features a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The fast charging technology is said to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just eight minutes. The handset measures 164.07x 74.53x9.34mm and weighs 214.85 grams.

Vivo X90 Pro+ specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X90 Pro+ runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 and features a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440, 3,200 pixels) E6 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and  20:9 aspect ratio 1800 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned, it is powered by the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, the Vivo X90 Pro+ features a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Zeiss 1-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX758 sensor with f/1.6 lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 lens 144 degrees filed of view, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with f/3.5 lens. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.45 lens.

There is up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage on the Vivo X90 Pro+, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, laser focus sensor, and rear colour temperature sensor. It also comes with infrared remote control and under screen an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Like the Vivo X90 Pro, this model also has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ features a 4,700mAh battery, with 80W fast charging support. It measures 164.35x75.29x9.7mm and weighs 221 grams.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
