Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Details Leak Online; Tipped to Be World's First Phones to Feature LPDDR5T RAM

Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Details Leak Online; Tipped to Be World's First Phones to Feature LPDDR5T RAM

Vivo X100 Pro is tipped to feature the same ultra-wide lens and telephoto camera as Vivo X100.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 October 2023 13:50 IST
Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Details Leak Online; Tipped to Be World's First Phones to Feature LPDDR5T RAM

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X90 Pro launched with a price tag of Rs. 84,999

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 in India starts at Rs. 59,999
  • They could run on Dimensity 9300 SoC
  • Vivo X90 series hit Chinese market in November last year
Advertisement

Vivo X90 series made its debut in November last year as Vivo's photography-focused flagship handsets. Now, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are expected to debut soon as the next iteration in the X-series. Ahead of the official launch, a Chinese tipster has suggested the camera details of the Vivo X100 series. The vanilla Vivo X100's rear camera setup could include a Sony IMX920 primary sensor while the Pro model is said to come with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 main camera sensor. Both models are tipped to run on MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9300 chip and the latest LPDDR5T RAM technology.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked (via Gizmochina) the camera specifications of the rumoured Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, Vivo X100's rear camera setup will include a Sony IMX920 primary sensor, a Samsung JN1 lens for ultra-wide shots, and an OmniVision OV64B telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Vivo X100 Pro could feature the same ultra-wide lens and telephoto camera as the Vivo X100. However, it is said to carry a 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor as the primary snapper and a telephoto shooter with 4.3x optical zoom.

The Vivo X100 series is claimed to debut as the world's first Low Power Double Data Rate 5 Turbo (LPDDR5T)-powered smartphone. The LPDDR5T is touted to be 13 percent faster than LPDDR5X DRAM found on most current flagships. Both Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are said to come with MediaTek's upcoming flagship SoC — Dimensity 9300 — and pack UFS 4.0 storage. The Vivo X100 Pro+ is speculated to run on the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Vivo X90 series comprising the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro (Review), and Vivo X90 Pro+ hit the Chinese market in November last year. The latter was exclusive to China and the rest debuted in India in April this year. The Vivo X90 Pro launched with a price tag of Rs. 84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM +256GB storage model, while the Vivo X90 in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Vivo recently slashed the price of the Pro model by Rs. 10,000.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great primary and portrait cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Solid battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Display misses out on LTPO tech
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Selfie Portrait mode needs work
  • Heats up under load
  • Predecessor offered better value
Read detailed Vivo X90 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,870mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Pro Plus, Vivo X100 Series, Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmarks Show New Chip Beats iPhone 15 Pro Max in Geekbench Multi-Core Test

Related Stories

Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Details Leak Online; Tipped to Be World's First Phones to Feature LPDDR5T RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  2. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  3. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 3 Display Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  4. Qualcomm Debuts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Generative AI Features
  5. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  6. Buy iPhone 14 at Under Rs. 56,000 During Flipkart Dussehra Sale
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in Official Teaser
  8. Vivo X100 Series Tipped to Debut as World's First LPDDR5T-Powered Handsets
  9. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker: Details
  10. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Debut as First Phones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker in India as It Acquires Winston Unit
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones
  3. Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia Demonstrates 6G Sensing, Safer Railway Networks and More at India Mobile Congress 2023
  5. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Development Yet to Begin, May Not Arrive Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 13C 4G Live Images, Colour Options Leaked; Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen
  8. JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress
  9. Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Close to $34,000, Small Gains Strike Ripple, Dogecoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »