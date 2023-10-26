Vivo X90 series made its debut in November last year as Vivo's photography-focused flagship handsets. Now, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are expected to debut soon as the next iteration in the X-series. Ahead of the official launch, a Chinese tipster has suggested the camera details of the Vivo X100 series. The vanilla Vivo X100's rear camera setup could include a Sony IMX920 primary sensor while the Pro model is said to come with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 main camera sensor. Both models are tipped to run on MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9300 chip and the latest LPDDR5T RAM technology.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked (via Gizmochina) the camera specifications of the rumoured Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro on Weibo. As per the leak, Vivo X100's rear camera setup will include a Sony IMX920 primary sensor, a Samsung JN1 lens for ultra-wide shots, and an OmniVision OV64B telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Vivo X100 Pro could feature the same ultra-wide lens and telephoto camera as the Vivo X100. However, it is said to carry a 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor as the primary snapper and a telephoto shooter with 4.3x optical zoom.

The Vivo X100 series is claimed to debut as the world's first Low Power Double Data Rate 5 Turbo (LPDDR5T)-powered smartphone. The LPDDR5T is touted to be 13 percent faster than LPDDR5X DRAM found on most current flagships. Both Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are said to come with MediaTek's upcoming flagship SoC — Dimensity 9300 — and pack UFS 4.0 storage. The Vivo X100 Pro+ is speculated to run on the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Vivo X90 series comprising the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro (Review), and Vivo X90 Pro+ hit the Chinese market in November last year. The latter was exclusive to China and the rest debuted in India in April this year. The Vivo X90 Pro launched with a price tag of Rs. 84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM +256GB storage model, while the Vivo X90 in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Vivo recently slashed the price of the Pro model by Rs. 10,000.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.