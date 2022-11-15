Technology News
loading

Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y01A has been launched in Thailand with a 6.51-inch display

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 15 November 2022 20:14 IST
Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The smartphone packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage

Highlights
  • Vivo Y01A is available in Thailand in Sapphire Blue, Elegant Black
  • The smartphone runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1
  • Vivo Y01A is expected to launch in India soon

Vivo Y01A has been launched in Thailand with a single 8-megapixel rear camera setup, a 5-megapixel rear camera, and a 6.51-inch IPS display. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Sapphire Blue and Elegant Black. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a micro-USB port. It features dual-SIM support.

Vivo Y01A price, availability

Vivo Y01A 5G launch in Thailand has been listed on the company's website with a price tag of THB 3,999 (roughly Rs. 9,100) placing it in the most affordable segment of smartphones. It is available in Sapphire Blue and Elegant Black colour options.

The Chinese smartphone maker has not confirmed any details about the phone's India launch as of yet. However, the device has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website database suggesting that the smartphone could be launched in India soon.

Vivo Y01A specifications

Vivo Y01A features a 6.51-inch IPS display HD+ resolution (1600x720 pixels). The display also gets 20:9 aspect ratio. However, the latest Y-series smartphone from Vivo does not support a high refresh rate, with it being limited to the standard 60Hz.

In terms of design, the smartphone sports fairly thin bezels apart from a relatively thicker chin, and water-drop notch to house the front-facing 5-megapixel camera. The smartphone does not feature a fingerprint scanner and instead relies on AI-powered face unlock. It gets a single 8-megapixel rear camera alongside an LED flash housed inside a rectangular module.

The newly launched Vivo Y01A runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) with a layer of Funtouch OS 11.1 on top, out of the box. The OS on the smartphone, therefore, is fairly old compared to others in the same segment. Even the processor on the latest Y-series model from Vivo is comparatively old with the device housing a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC under the hood.

The smartphone packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage is however expandable through a dedicated microSD card slot. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y01A supports dual SIM card slots while supporting 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS for navigation.

Vivo Y01A weighs in at about 178 grams and is 8.28mm thick while packing a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a micro-USB port.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y01A
iQoo Neo 7S, iQoo Neo 7 SE Live Image Surfaces, Key Specifications Tipped
Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched in India
Featured video of the day
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Phone 14 Pro - The Best Camera Phone

Related Stories

Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. VLC Media Player Site Unblocked in India After Notice to Government
  2. iQoo Neo 7S, iQoo Neo 7 SE Live Image Surfaces, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  4. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  5. Elon Musk's $55 Billion Tesla Pay Package Challenged in US Court
  6. Apple Watch Series 7 Review: Just Bigger?
  7. Best Scanner Apps for Android, iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched in India
  2. Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. iQoo Neo 7S, iQoo Neo 7 SE Live Image Surfaces, Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Xiaomi 13 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. iPhone, iPad Bug Caused Safari to Crash When Typing Certain Letters: Report
  6. Tuvalu Looks to Metaverse to Preserve History, Culture as Rising Seas Threaten Existence
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Purchases $4.1 Billion in TSMC in Rare, Significant Foray Into Tech Sector
  8. Kraken Exchange Freezes Accounts Related to FTX and Alameda Research
  9. Amazon Clinic Virtual Healthcare Platform for US Customers Launched
  10. Twitter CEO Elon Musk Says App Developer 'Fired' After Public Discussion Over Android App Performance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.