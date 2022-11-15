Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Pro 9 were launched in India on Tuesday. The company's Surface-branded laptops will be available for purchase in India by the end of the month. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 models are equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and are certified as Intel Evo devices. The laptops were launched in global markets last month by the company as the latest models in its Surface portfolio.The laptops will go on sale in India on November 29, according to the company.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 price in India, availability

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 prices in India start at Rs. 1,05,999 (consumer price) and Rs. 1, 11,899 (commercial price) for the base variant with an Intel Core 12th Gen i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-of-the-line variant with an Intel Core 12th Gen i7 processor with 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage comes at a price of Rs. 2,69,999 (consumer price) and Rs. 2,69,599 (commercial price) in India.

Meanwhile, pricing for Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 in India starts at Rs. 1,07,999 (commercial price) and Rs. 1,11,899 (consumer price) for the base model with a 13.5-inch display that has an Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. The top-end 13.5-inch display variant packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB storage at a price of Rs. 1,78,999 (consumer price) and Rs. 1,80,899 (commercial price).

The Surface Laptop 5 also comes in 15-inch display variants that will be available in two Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor variants. The base variant will come with 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage at a price of Rs. 1,39,999 (consumer price). Meanwhile, the highest-end variant with 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage will come at Rs. 1,88,999 for home consumers and Rs. 1,90,699 for commercial customers in India.

On purchase of the Surface Laptop 5 during the pre-sale period, customers will get a Surface Poppy Red Arc Mouse worth Rs. 7,499, while customers who buy the Surface Pro 9 will get a Surface Pro Keyboard (Black) worth Rs. 14,999, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 specifications, features

According to Microsoft, the new Surface Pro 9 laptop sports a high-grade aluminium casing with options for personalisation for its Signature Keyboard. The laptop comes with a built-in kickstand and an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The laptop is equipped with an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones, and Microsoft's custom G6 chip with support for tactile signals. This could be used with the new Ink Focus feature on Microsoft OneNote, or the new GoodNotes app for Windows 11.

The device comes equipped with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for rapid data transfer, docking to multiple 4K displays, or connecting to an eGPU, according to the company.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 specifications, features

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is equipped with a 3:2 PixelSense display that comes in 13.5-inch or 15-inch options. Both display sizes come with Dolby Vision IQ support, according to the company. The speakers on the Surface Laptop 5 are equipped with Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 comes in two variants, one with an Intel Core 12th Gen Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB storage, and another with an Intel Core 12th Gen Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and and 512GB storage.

Meanwhile the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 variant comes in two storage configurations, both powered by the Intel Core 12th Gen Core i7 processor, with the base variant packing 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage while the higher-end variant packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Additional features on the Surface Laptop 5 include fast log-in with Windows Hello, and a precision touchpad. The laptop also comes powered by Thunderbolt 4 charging mechanism. Microsoft claims that the Surface Laptop 5 is 50 percent more efficient than its predecessor.

