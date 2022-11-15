iQoo 11 Pro, the purported flagship smartphone expected to make its debut as part of the iQoo 11 flagship series, alongside the vanilla iQoo 11, could be launched by the Vivo sub-brand by the end of 2022 in China, after Qualcomm announces its next generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A report claims that the smartphone will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced chip, while pointing to new information about the upcoming handset. The iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to feature the next-generation Qualcomm processor alongside the company's dedicated V2 image processing chip.

The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the iQoo 11 series in India in January, after its debut in China, according to a report by GSMArena citing industry sources. An earlier report hinted at the debut of the iQoo 11 series in India. The company previously skipped the launch of the iQoo 10 series and seemingly released the standard iQoo 10 as the iQoo 9T 5G in the country.

Other rumours around the iQoo 11 series suggest that the smartphones may get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX8-series primary camera while featuring a Samsung E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The display on the iQoo 11 Pro is tipped offer support for 1,440Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM). There might also be a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera, as per the report.

The iQoo 11 Pro is also tipped to pack a 4,700 mAh battery with 200W charging support. Meanwhile the vanilla iQoo 11 will reportedly pack a bigger 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

