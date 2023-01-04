Vivo has expanded its Y-series phones with the launch of the new Vivo Y53t 5G in China. The budget offering from the Chinese manufacturer has been unveiled as a successor to the Vivo Y52t. The handset comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display and a Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 13 with OriginOS Ocean on top. Vivo Y53t 5G will go on sale in China from January 9 at a starting price of CNY 999.

Vivo Y53t 5G price, availability

The Vivo Y53t 5G is launched at a starting price of CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,980 ) for 4GB + 128GB and CNY 1099 for 6GB+128GB in China. The handset will be available in Orange Fruit and Black Truffle color options.

This handset runs on Android 13-based OriginOS Ocean skin out of the box and supports 5G SA/ NSA. The Vivo Y53t 5G will go on sale from January 9, 2023, in China.

Vivo Y53t 5G specifications, features

The newly launched Vivo Y53t 5G is said to have the same features as Vivo Y35 which was introduced last month. It comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor paired with LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The smartphone runs OriginOS Ocean UI based on Android 13 out of the box.

For optics, it ships with a 13-megapixel (wide) + 2-megapixel (macro) dual camera system on the rear panel and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, and USB Type-C. Additionally, there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Vivo has also launched another Y-series phone in the sub-20K range - Vivo Y35m in China. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset sports a polycarbonate body. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and runs Android 13 with an added layer of Origin OS Forest.

