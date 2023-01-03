Technology News

CES 2023: Acer Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18, New Nitro Series Laptops Announced

The Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 come with 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2023 22:30 IST
CES 2023: Acer Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18, New Nitro Series Laptops Announced

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Predator Helios 18 can be configured with a WQXGA display with a 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Acer Predator Helios 16 sports a per-key RGB backlit keyboard
  • The Acer Nitro 16 comes with Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1650i support
  • Acer Nitro 17 gets 32GB DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage

Acer has announced new Predator Helios gaming laptops with 16-inch and 18-inch displays. They come with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series dedicated graphics cards. There is up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. The company has also unveiled the Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 laptops. The new Nitro series laptops are equipped with a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard. Acer is also offering a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass with these laptops.

Acer Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18 price, availability

The Acer Predator Helios 16 begins at $1,649.99 (roughly Rs. 1,37,000) and will be available in North America in March. Meanwhile, the Predator Helios 18 starts at $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,41,000) and will be available in North America in April.

Acer Nitro 16, Nitro 17 price, availability

The Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 will begin at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000). They will be available in North America in May.

Acer Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios 18 specifications features

The Acer Predator Helios 16 features a WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) display with a 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate. This screen also has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. On the other hand, the Predator Helios 18 offers a choice between a WUXGA (1920x1200 pixels) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, or a WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) display with a 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate. These gaming laptops are powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU.

These new Acer Predator gaming laptops get up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. There are dual custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans and vector heat pipes for enhanced heat dissipation. They feature a per-key RGB backlit keyboard with 1.8mm key travel. They are equipped with Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller and offer Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 frequency band.

Acer Nitro 16, Nitro 17 specifications, features

The Acer Nitro 16 gets a 16-inch WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate that supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. Meanwhile, the Acer Nitro 17 gets a 17.3-inch display with either a full-HD resolution with 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rate, or a QHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. These gaming laptops feature 13th Gen Intel Core processors, coupled with Nvidia RTX 4000 series dedicated graphics cards.

acer nitro 16 acer_nitro_16

There is 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. For cooling, they get dual fans, four air outlets, and an upper air intake. These Nitro series laptops also get liquid metal thermal grease to assist cooling during intense gaming sessions. Both models get Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1650i support and Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro technology. They sport an HD camera, two microphones, and two speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio technology.

