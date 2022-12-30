Technology News
Vivo X90 Pro Global Variant With MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC,12GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Vivo X90 Pro surfaced on the benchmarking platform with model number V2219.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 December 2022 18:43 IST
Vivo X90 Pro was launched in China last month

  • Vivo X90 Pro could run on Android 13
  • Geekbench listing suggested 12GB RAM in Vivo X90 Pro
  • Vivo X90 sports a triple rear camera setup

Vivo X90 Pro was launched in China last month alongside the vanilla Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro+. The flagship smartphone is expected to debut in other global markets soon. Ahead of its launch outside China, Vivo X90 Pro was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site, with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and 12GB RAM. The listing suggests a smartphone with the model number V2219 and Android 13 operating system. Other specifications of the Vivo X90 Pro could be identical to its Chinese variant. It has also reportedly appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website.

Vivo's latest flagship smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number V2219. This is speculated to be associated with the global variant of the Vivo X90 Pro. The Geekbench listing suggests that the Vivo X90 Pro would run on Android 13 and include at least 12GB of RAM. It is shown with 4,327 points in multi-core testing and 1,376 points in single-core testing. As per the listing, Vivo X90 Pro will be powered by an octa-core chipset. The processor is listed to have four performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 1.80GHz, three cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.85GHz and one core with a peak speed of 3.05GHz. All these indicate the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC on the upcoming device.

The Vivo X90 Pro has also reportedly listed on the WPC site with model number V2219, as spotted by MySmartPrice. It is listed with 11W wireless charging support.

Vivo unveiled the Vivo X90 Pro last month in China with an initial price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Chinese variant of Vivo X90 Pro runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED (1,260x 2,800 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset has a triple rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel Zeiss 1-inch main sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It comes with up to 512GB non-expandable storage, a fingerprint sensor, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,870mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro specifications, Geekbench, Vivo
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
