iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition is all set to launch in China on December 29. Just three days before the official debut, the company confirmed battery size and charging capabilities of the phone. The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition is teased to come with a 5,000mAh battery. It will support 120W fast charging that is said to be capable of charging the battery from zero to 50 percent in as little as eight minutes. iQoo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the handset via its official online store. The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Vivo subsidiary took to Weibo to share some of the specifications of the upcoming iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition. As per the teaser poster, the handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support. The fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in less than eight minutes.

iQoo has also started accepting pre-reservations for the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition via its official website in China. However, the pricing details are unknown at this moment.

On the Vivo China website, the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition is shown in an orange shade. The triple rear camera module is seen placed in the upper left corner of the device, while the iQoo branding is there in the bottom half. The SIM slot, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille are seen arranged at the bottom. The renders show similar design languages to iQoo Neo 7 and iQoo Neo 7 SE, which were released in China.

The iQoo Neo 6 SE is confirmed to launch in China on December 29. The launch event will take place at 7:00pm CST (4:30pm IST). The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will feature a Pro+ display chip. The vanilla iQoo Neo 7 features MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, while the iQoo Neo 7 SE has MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.