Vivo Y35m was launched as the latest Y-series budget smartphone from Vivo on Monday. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is currently introduces only for China market. The handset has arrived in China in three available internal storage options. Vivo Y35m sports a polycarbonate body which is available in two colour options. The handset has been launched with up to 8GB of RAM and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Vivo Y35m price, availability

Price of the newly launched Vivo Y35m starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,800) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model. The phone also comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,800). There is also a third top-of-the-line variant that comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, which is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,400)

The Vivo Y35m comes in two colour options — Starry Black and Star Orange (translated).

Vivo has not provided any official word on an international release of the Vivo Y35m budget smartphone, as of yet.

Vivo Y35m specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y35m runs Android 13 with OriginOS Forest on top. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The display sports a waterdrop notch design to house the front-facing camera, and is surrounded by a fairly thin bezel. However, the chin on the budget smartphone is slightly thick. The company claims the smartphone to have an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The latest budget Y-series smartphone from Vivo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. As previously mentioned, the smartphone has launched with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while also featuring support for storage expansion via microSD card.

Vivo Y35m is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 13 with an added layer of Origin OS Forest added on top. The smartphone utilises a USB Type-C port for charging, and also houses a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio plug-in.

In terms of image capturing capabilities, the Vivo Y35m features a dual rear camera setup, that is led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the Vivo Y35m features a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

In terms of lock features, the Vivo Y35m houses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, while also supporting AI face unlock.

