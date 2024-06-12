Technology News
Vivo Y58 5G is tipped to run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 June 2024 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y58 5G could debut as a successor to Vivo Y56 5G

Highlights
  • Vivo Y58 5G could get a 6,000mAh battery
  • It is said to get 6.72-inch full-HD+ display
  • Vivo Y58 5G is likely to flaunt a dual rear camera unit
Vivo Y58 5G could be inching towards its launch in India. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm the arrival of this new Y series smartphone, but ahead of that, its alleged marketing posters have surfaced online. The Vivo Y58 5G is said to run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It could get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and IP64-rated built. The Vivo Y58 5G is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

An X user AN Leaks (@LeaksAn1) has posted alleged marketing materials of Vivo Y58 5G while stating that it will launch in India soon. The renders show the smartphone in two colour options and reveal a circular rear camera module with slightly curved edges. It is seen featuring a hole punch cutout on the screen to house the selfie shooter.

Vivo Y58 5G specifications (expected)

As per the leak, the Vivo Y58 5G will feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1,024nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that could support expansion up to 1TB. It is said to offer up to 8GB of extended RAM as well.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y58 5G is likely to flaunt a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. It is said to carry an 8-megapixel front camera. It is expected to come with IP64 rated built for dust and water resistance. The handset is said to include dual speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

As per the renders, the Vivo Y58 5G will have a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It could measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199 grams.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
