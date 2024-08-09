Vivo Y58 5G was launched in India in June this year. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset is available in the country in a single RAM and storage configuration via both online and offline platforms. Now, Vivo has announced a price cut for the smartphone.

Vivo Y58 5G New Price in India, Availability

The Vivo Y58 5G is now priced in India at Rs. 18,499 for its sole 8GB + 128GB option, the company confirmed in a press note. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores across the country.

Notably, at launch, the Vivo Y58 5G was listed at Rs. 19,499 for its single 8GB + 128GB configuration. The phone is offered in two colour options — Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green.

Vivo Y58 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y58 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) 2.5D LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Eye Care certification. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The storage can be expanded externally up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y58 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor alongside an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo Y58 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The company also promises four years of battery health for the handset. It comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The phone measures 1657 x 76 x 7.99mm in size and weighs 199g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.