Vivo Y58 5G Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price, Availability

Vivo Y58 5G was launched in India in June this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2024 11:01 IST
Vivo Y58 5G Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y58 5G comes in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green shades

Highlights
  • Vivo Y58 5G comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  • The handset has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance
  • The Vivo Y58 5G supports 44W wired fast charging
Vivo Y58 5G was launched in India in June this year. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset is available in the country in a single RAM and storage configuration via both online and offline platforms. Now, Vivo has announced a price cut for the smartphone.

Vivo Y58 5G New Price in India, Availability

The Vivo Y58 5G is now priced in India at Rs. 18,499 for its sole 8GB + 128GB option, the company confirmed in a press note. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores across the country.

Notably, at launch, the Vivo Y58 5G was listed at Rs. 19,499 for its single 8GB + 128GB configuration. The phone is offered in two colour options — Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green.

Vivo Y58 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y58 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) 2.5D LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Eye Care certification. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The storage can be expanded externally up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y58 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor alongside an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo Y58 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The company also promises four years of battery health for the handset. It comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The phone measures 1657 x 76 x 7.99mm in size and weighs 199g.

Vivo Y58 5G

Vivo Y58 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo Y58 5G, Vivo Y58 5G Price in India, Vivo Y58 5G Specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Latest Tech News »