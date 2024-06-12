Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, the top-of-the-line model of the Edge 50 series, is all set to be launched in India on July 18. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared a video highlighting one of its promised artificial intelligence (AI) features dubbed Magic Canvas. Shown to be an AI text-to-image generator, the feature will let users create images with simple textual descriptions. Apart from AI features, the smartphone is also confirmed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Magic Canvas to debut on Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Motorola India shared a video highlighting how the AI-powered feature will work. In the video, one of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra users opens an app-like interface with the title Create with AI. On the screen, two options can be seen — Style Sync and Magic Canvas.

The user continues to the Magic Canvas screen and types a text prompt describing a scene, which the AI promptly generates. The user is also shown to share the image on WhatsApp, which highlights that Magic Canvas likely allows users to download or directly share generated images with third-party apps.

While the Style Sync feature was not shown, its description on a single frame highlights that it will allow users to capture an image of their outfit to generate a matching wallpaper.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will also get an AI-integrated camera system for added stabilisation during video recording as well as capturing images with autofocus and long exposure. The company also stated in a newsroom post that the AI will assist in clicking better action shots. The AI features are powered by the smartphone maker's in-house Moto AI.

As per the company, Moto AI is a systemwide integrated AI model that can be found in the camera, a generative theming application, navigation, and search features. It is also hinted to offer content creation and personalisation features. The company did not share any technical details of Moto AI.

Additionally, Motorola revealed that the Edge 50 series users will be able to access AI-powered editing tools in the Google Photos app such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and Photo Unblur. These features are already available on compatible Google Pixel devices.

