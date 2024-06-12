Wipro, the multinational IT services and consultation company, introduced the Lab45 AI platform on Tuesday. The artificial intelligence (AI) platform is an enterprise-focused suite aimed to help its clients gain higher efficiencies across business functions. It leverages generative AI, machine learning, and deep learning technologies to offer customised business solutions. The company has made the Lab45 AI platform available to all of its customers and employees. Notably, Wipro said that the platform has been tested by limited external clients and employees in the past six months.

Wipro launches Lab45 AI platform

Announcing the platform in a newsroom post, Subha Tatavarti, the Chief Technology Officer at Wipro, said, “Our Lab45 AI Platform is a testament to Wipro's commitment to innovation and productivity. We are excited about the transformative impact this platform will have across the business, particularly in HR, sales, marketing, and other business functions. Our platform will help our customers innovate faster while balancing privacy and responsible AI."

As per the company, the Lab45 AI platform operates on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model and offers multiple AI agents and large language models to its customers. The platform is said to feature more than 100 AI agents and more than 10 generative AI models. Further, it offers no-code and low-code pre-built applications for various business functions such as Human Resource (HR), sales, marketing, and operations. Enterprises can also create industry-specific AI agents and applications based on their needs.

Further, the platform allows businesses to access custom applications through API-based (Application Programming Interface) access for custom applications, which it claims will make it easier to deploy AI models in specific environments.

Highlighting an example, the IT giant claimed that Topcoder, a Wipro-acquired crowdsourcing company with a global community of developers, programmers, designers, and data scientists, witnessed a seven-fold increase in generative AI usage after integrating Lab45 AI into its workflow.

Separately, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently launched WisdomNext, an AI aggregation platform for enterprises. It is designed to let businesses run experiments on various generative AI models to develop familiarity with the technology, as well as to use it in different workflows to achieve higher efficiency and cost optimisation.

