Vivo Y58 5G was launched in India on Thursday (June 20) as the latest entrant in the company's Y series. The new 5G phone comes in two colour options and features 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. The Vivo Y58 5G runs on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support and has an IP64 rated built for dust and water resistance.

Vivo Y58 5G price, availability

Price of Vivo Y58 5G is set at Rs. 19,499 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It is offered in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green colour options. It is currently up for sale through Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, and all major retail stores.

Customers purchasing the Vivo Y58 5G using SBI Card, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC and IndusInd bank cards can avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 1,500.

Vivo Y58 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y58 5G runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 393ppi pixel density, and 1024 nits peak brightness. The 2.5D screen has TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Eye Care certification. It runs on 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The inbuilt memory can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Vivo Y58 5G has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture alongside dual flash. It carries an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the phone include GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, motor, proximity sensor, e-compass, IR control and gyroscope. The Vivo Y58 5G features an in-display fingerprint sensor and is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance. It includes dual stereo speakers.

The Vivo Y58 5G features a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The battery is claimed to provide up to 73 hours of music playback time and 23 hours of YouTube video playback time on a single charge. A five-minute charging is said to allow users to talk for up to 2.8 hours on the handset. Vivo is promising four years of battery health for the new phone. It measures 1657x76x7.99mm and weighs 199 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.