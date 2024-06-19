Technology News

Vivo Y58 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of June 20 Launch

Vivo Y58 5G is said to run on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2024 16:58 IST
Vivo Y58 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of June 20 Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y58 5G is tipped to get a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Vivo Y58 5G will launch in India on June 20
  • The retail packaging suggests V2355 model number
  • Vivo Y58 5G is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery
Vivo Y58 5G will launch in India on June 20. The upcoming Y series handset had surfaced on the Web last week suggesting some of its specifications and features. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has now leaked the India price and retail box image of the Vivo Y58 5G. The phone is said to run on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y58 5G price in India (leaked)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) posted alleged retail box images, pricing, and specifications of the Vivo Y58 5G on X. As per the tipster, the phone will be priced at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The retail packaging suggests the phone will carry a V2355 model number and be available in a Sundarbans green shade.

Vivo Y58 5G specifications (leaked)

As per the post, the Vivo Y58 5G will feature a 6.72-inch LCD full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1,024nits peak brightness. It is said to run on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that could support expansion up to 1TB. It is said to offer up to 8GB of extended RAM as well. The new leak corroborates past rumours.

The Vivo Y58 5G is tipped to get a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. It is said to feature an 8-megapixel front camera and come with IP64 rated built for dust and water resistance. The handset is tipped to include dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It could measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199 grams.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nintendo Direct: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi: Brothership Revealed
Nvidia Rides AI Boom to Dethrone Microsoft as World's Most Valuable Company

