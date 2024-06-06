Technology News
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) resolution AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2024 12:43 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is offered in a Celestial Black colour option in India

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14
  • It supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging
  • Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has a ZEISS-backed triple rear camera setup
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was unveiled in India on Thursday (June 6) as the first foldable smartphone from Vivo. The company has multiple foldable-screen phones in its portfolio but they have all been confined to the Chinese market. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was also available in China since April this year. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and carries Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro price in India, availability 

In India, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Celestial Black colour option. It is currently up for pre-booking through the Vivo India website, Amazon and Flipkart. The handset will go on sale from June 13.

As an introductory offer, Vivo is providing up to Rs. 15,000 bank offers on payments made using HDFC and SBI cards. Shoppers can also avail of up to Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and a one-time free screen replacement. Further, there are up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options and EMI options start at Rs. 6,666 per month. Vivo's Wireless charger 2.0 worth Rs. 5,999 will be available from June 17 through Vivo E-store and offline channels. 

With the launch of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, India becomes one of the first international markets to get a foldable Vivo phone. It will go against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5OnePlus Open, and Tecno Phantom V Fold in India.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 on top. It features an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) resolution E7 AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and HDR10 support. It boasts a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display. Both screens support up to 120Hz refresh rate. The main screen and cover screen have 91.77 percent and 90.92 percent screen-to-body ratios respectively.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 storage. It features a Carbon fibre hinge that is claimed to withstand 100 folds a day for over 12 years. The front is made of glass while the back has glass fibre. The middle portion is made using Aluminum alloy material.

x fold 3 pro vivo Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.68 lens and support for OIS alongside a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x zooming, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The cover screen and main screen house 32-megapixel selfie shooters with f/2.4 aperture. The handset features Vivo's V3 imaging chip.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, A-GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. It carries an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, flicker sensor proximity sensor, gyro, electronic compass, colour temperature sensor, laser focus sensor, air pressure sensor, multispectral sensor and infrared blaster. The handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro houses a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It measures 159.96x142.4x5.2mm while unfolded and weighs 236 grams.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
