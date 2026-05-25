Vivo Y600 Turbo has been launched in China as the latest mid-range offering by Vivo. The new Y series smartphone comes in three colourways and runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. The Vivo Y600 Turbo features a dual-camera unit on the back, highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 6.83-inch display with 1.5K resolution and sports a 9,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y600 Turbo Price

Price of the Vivo Y600 Turbo is set at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage versions are priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 36,000) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 40,000), respectively.

It is offered in Dune Gold, Electric Blue, and Millennium Pink (translated from Chinese) colourways. The new handset is currently available in China for pre-orders, and sales are set to begin on May 27.

Vivo Y600 Turbo Specifications

The Vivo Y600 Turbo is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K(1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 94.47 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen is touted to deliver 5,000 nits peak brightness. The panel has SGS Low Blue Light certification and TUV Rheinland Flicker-Free certification.

Under the hood, the new Vivo Y600 Turbo has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, paired with Adreno 810 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB UFS3.1 storage.

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Y600 Turbo features a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.05 aperture. The new model has an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y600 Turbo include 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard are e-compass, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, infrared remote control and proximity sensor. For authentication, it has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y600 Turbo features a 9,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. The handset measures 163.73×76.18×8.29mm and weighs 215g.

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