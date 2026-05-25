Apple is reportedly preparing a relatively modest software update for the Apple Watch this year. While the company is expected to introduce a handful of refinements and performance improvements with watchOS 27, a new report suggests that some of the platform's more ambitious health-related plans may take longer to arrive. The update is said to focus on enhancing existing experiences rather than adding several major new capabilities, with additional details about Apple's health strategy beginning to emerge ahead of its expected unveiling next month.

Apple Reportedly Delays AI Health Coach as watchOS 27 Focuses on Refinements

According to the latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via), watchOS 27 will bring improvements to heart-rate tracking on the Apple Watch. While the journalist didn't share specific details about the changes, he states that the upcoming software update will enhance the existing feature as part of Apple's broader focus on stability, performance, and smaller refinements.

Apple's planned AI-driven health guidance tools may not be part of the first version of watchOS 27, Gurman added. Project Mulberry, as the initiative is internally known, is Apple's reported effort to build a system that can interpret data collected through Apple Health and generate tailored wellness insights for users. Earlier reports also suggested the service could use camera input to provide guidance during workout sessions.

According to Gurman, Apple reduced the scope of the initiative following organisational changes within the team overseeing its health products. The shift means some of the planned health-focused additions could be held back for a future iOS 27 update instead of being released on day one. While Gurman did not specify a timeline, the report suggests the features may arrive through a subsequent software update after the initial iOS 27 rollout.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is also believed to be working on a redesigned version of its Health app. Earlier reports suggested that the revamped app and the AI coaching tools were being developed as part of the same push to expand the company's health offerings. While the redesigned app could still arrive with iOS 27, Gurman's latest report suggests the AI-powered coaching features may need more time before they are ready for a wider rollout.

Beyond the health-related additions, watchOS 27 is expected to be a relatively modest update. Gurman said Apple is concentrating on stability, performance, and smaller improvements across the operating system rather than introducing a long list of new features. Previous reports have also pointed to a new watch face inspired by Modular Ultra, which is currently exclusive to Apple Watch Ultra models.

Other changes could include additional Apple Intelligence features for Apple Watch users with a compatible iPhone. Current Apple Intelligence integrations on the smartwatch include Workout Buddy, Live Translation in Messages, and Notification Summaries. Reports have also hinted that some of the satellite features expected to arrive with iOS 27, such as Apple Maps access via satellite and support for sharing photos through satellite messaging, could eventually make their way to compatible Apple Watch models as well.

Apple is expected to unveil watchOS 27 at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8 alongside iOS 27 and updates for its other software platforms. The first developer beta is likely to be released shortly after the keynote, with the public rollout expected later this year.