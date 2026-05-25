The Xiaomi 17T series is scheduled to be launched in select global markets on June 28. The handsets are expected to be the first ‘T' series models launched by the brand since the Xiaomi 15T, which debuted in September 2025. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the pricing of the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro has been leaked by a tipster. Both handsets are expected to be available in two RAM and onboard storage configurations.

Xiaomi 17T Series Price Leak

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared the leaked price of the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro in an X post. The standard model is expected to start at PHP 33,999 (roughly Rs. 52,700) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset may also be offered in a 12GB + 512G RAM and storage configuration, which could be priced at PHP 37,999 (roughly Rs. 58,900).

Xiaomi 17T Series | Philippines Pricing



Xiaomi 17T

12GB + 256GB | PHP 33,999

12GB + 512GB | PHP 37,999



Xiaomi 17T Pro

12GB + 256GB | PHP 45,999

12GB + 512GB | PHP 47,999 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 23, 2026

On the other hand, the price of the Xiaomi 17T Pro could begin at PHP 45,999 (roughly Rs. 71,400) for the 12GB + 256GB model. Its 12GB + 512GB configuration could cost PHP 47,999 (roughly Rs. 74,500).

The leaked prices are considerably lower than those previously reported for Europe. Earlier leaks suggested that the Xiaomi 17T could launch in Europe at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 83,100), while the Xiaomi 17T Pro may be priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,10,800).

The difference could potentially align with Xiaomi's long-standing strategy of offering more aggressive pricing in Southeast Asian markets, although the brand has yet to reveal any such plans.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the 17T in India on June 4, a week after its May 28 global debut. Reports, however, suggest that the Pro model might not launch in India and will be reserved for global markets. The standard variant is teased to boast a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, housed inside a square-shaped camera module, along with an LED flash.