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Who's Your Gynac? Season 2 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Who’s Your Gynac? Season 2 follows Dr. Vidushi as she helps patients and faces new challenges.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 May 2026 11:44 IST
Who's Your Gynac? Season 2 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: MX Player

Now you can watch Who’s Your Gynac? Season 2 on Amazon MX Player.

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Highlights
  • Who’s Your Gynac? Season 2 is streaming for free online
  • The series focuses on women’s health with simple storytelling
  • IMDb rating stands at 7.1 out of 10
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Who's Your Gynac? Season 2 is on the OTT platform with not compromising the story with fun, and emotion. Dr. Vidushi Kothari is seeking a pregnancy and a girl who visits her with scare. Here Dr. Vidhushi Kothari helps her to understand the importance of women's health. This show depicts the story of her patient, along with funny situations and what are te challenges that she is facing. This series isfor every one, especially those who are into humour and real-life moments.

When and Where to Watch Who's Your Gynac? Season 2

Now you can watch Who's Your Gynac? Season 2 on Amazon MX Player and MX Player for a free subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Who's Your Gynac? Season 2

The trailer gives a quick look into Dr Vidushi's life. The story tells us that Dr Vidushi meets different patients; each of them has their own problems and has their own unique stories. Some moments in the show are funny. However, a few of them are emotional.

Cast and Crew of Who's Your Gynac? Season 2

The series stars Saba Azad as Dr. Vidushi Kothari, Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, and many other calibre actors who shared the screen. It is created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and Girliyapa.

Reception of Who's Your Gynac? Season 2

The show has received a good response from viewers, and its IMDb rating is 7.1/10.

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Further reading: WhosYourGynacS2, IMDb, MX Player
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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