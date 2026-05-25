Xiaomi is said to be gearing up to expand its wearable portfolio with a new Smart Band model. According to a report, a new wearable has surfaced in certification databases in Taiwan and Singapore, hinting at an impending global launch. Although the listing does not reveal the product's moniker or any of its specifications, the numbering suggests it could belong to one of the models in the purported Smart Band 11 series.

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Series Device Appears in Certifications

According to a report by Chinese Smartwatches, a Xiaomi wearable with the model number M2561B1 has been spotted in certification listings from Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) and Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Both databases reportedly classify the product simply as a “Smart Band”, but they do not disclose its commercial branding. However, the model number offers a clue about its identity. Xiaomi previously used the model numbers M2551B1 and M2553B1 for the standard and NFC variants of the Smart Band 10 Pro, respectively.

Based on this naming convention, the newly certified M2561B1 is believed to be part of the next-generation Smart Band 11 lineup. It is expected to debut as the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active.

The appearance of the wearable in international certification databases suggests Xiaomi may be preparing to launch the purported wearable outside China in the near future.

The development builds upon the sighting of the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 on the IMDA database earlier this month. Per a report, the wearable was listed under Low Power Radio Equipment, referring to “Induction Loop Communication System / WPT / WPC.” The presence of WPT, which means Wireless Power Transfer, indicates that Xiaomi could finally move away from the Pogo-style charging connector and introduce inductive charging on its smart band.

The company, notably, recently launched the Smart Band 10 Pro in China. It sports a 1.74-inch AMOLED colour display up to 2000 nits peak brightness and is advertised to offer up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge. The wearable has a dual-light PPD sensor and offers blood oxygen saturation monitoring. Xiaomi also provides heart rate variability (HRV) monitoring and sleep monitoring on the Smart Band 10 Pro.