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Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Reportedly Sighted on IMDA, NCC Certification Sites Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi's newly certified M2561B1 wearable is believed to be part of the next-generation Smart Band 11 lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 May 2026 09:00 IST
Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Reportedly Sighted on IMDA, NCC Certification Sites Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro is offered in standard and Ceramic editions

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Highlights
  • Smart Band 11 Active appeared on both IMDA, NCC certification databases
  • The predecessor Smart Band 10 Pro has a 1.74-inch AMOLED display
  • WPT suggests Xiaomi may introduce inductive charging on Band 11 series
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Xiaomi is said to be gearing up to expand its wearable portfolio with a new Smart Band model. According to a report, a new wearable has surfaced in certification databases in Taiwan and Singapore, hinting at an impending global launch. Although the listing does not reveal the product's moniker or any of its specifications, the numbering suggests it could belong to one of the models in the purported Smart Band 11 series.

Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Series Device Appears in Certifications

According to a report by Chinese Smartwatches, a Xiaomi wearable with the model number M2561B1 has been spotted in certification listings from Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) and Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Both databases reportedly classify the product simply as a “Smart Band”, but they do not disclose its commercial branding. However, the model number offers a clue about its identity. Xiaomi previously used the model numbers M2551B1 and M2553B1 for the standard and NFC variants of the Smart Band 10 Pro, respectively.

Based on this naming convention, the newly certified M2561B1 is believed to be part of the next-generation Smart Band 11 lineup. It is expected to debut as the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active.

The appearance of the wearable in international certification databases suggests Xiaomi may be preparing to launch the purported wearable outside China in the near future.

The development builds upon the sighting of the Xiaomi Smart Band 11 on the IMDA database earlier this month. Per a report, the wearable was listed under Low Power Radio Equipment, referring to “Induction Loop Communication System / WPT / WPC.” The presence of WPT, which means Wireless Power Transfer, indicates that Xiaomi could finally move away from the Pogo-style charging connector and introduce inductive charging on its smart band.

The company, notably, recently launched the Smart Band 10 Pro in China. It sports a 1.74-inch AMOLED colour display up to 2000 nits peak brightness and is advertised to offer up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge. The wearable has a dual-light PPD sensor and offers blood oxygen saturation monitoring. Xiaomi also provides heart rate variability (HRV) monitoring and sleep monitoring on the Smart Band 10 Pro.

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Further reading: Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active, Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Launch, Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Specifications, Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Xiaomi Smart Band 11 Active Reportedly Sighted on IMDA, NCC Certification Sites Ahead of Launch
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