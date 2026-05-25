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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India Launch Date Announced; Periscope Telephoto Rear Camera Confirmed

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be launched in three Pantone-curated colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 10:30 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India Launch Date Announced; Periscope Telephoto Rear Camera Confirmed

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will feature a hole-punch display cutout

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will sport a curved display
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will carry a telephoto camera
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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be launched in India early next month, the tech firm has confirmed. This comes shortly after the company started teasing the debut of the fourth model in its lineup, which will join the Motorola Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, and Edge 70 Pro in the country. The handset is confirmed to go on sale in India in Pantone-curated colour options, with each shade sporting a distinct finish. The upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be equipped with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a Sony sensor. Moreover, it is expected to offer three upgrades over the recently launched Pro model.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Set to Launch in India on June 4

In a post on X, the smartphone maker has announced that its upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be launched in India on June 4, which is a week away. The tech firm has also confirmed that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be equipped with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back, which will deliver up to 50x digital zoom capabilities, with the company's “AI Super Zoom Pro”.

We already know that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will boast a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, featuring a Sony LYT-710 sensor and 3.5-degree optical image stabilisation. The company recently confirmed that the handset will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart, the Motorola India online store, and other offline retail stores.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be sold in the country in three colourways, marketed as dubbed Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel, featuring a sculpted wood finish, twill-inspired finish, and satin-luxe finish, respectively. Reports suggest that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will also launch in India with support for wireless charging, along with a 16GB RAM configuration.

In terms of design, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is teased to feature a square-shaped camera module, placed in the top left corner of the flat rear panel. The centred company branding will be placed in the middle of the panel. The handset is shown to feature a curved screen, with a centred hole punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the smartphone. However, the left side is expected to feature an unspecified button.

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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Motorola, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus India Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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