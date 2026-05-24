Written and directed by Paco Leon, Aida, The Movie, is a Spanish meta-comedy film that is now available to stream online. This film is a tribute to the iconic sitcom Aida, and perfectly blends the fictional universe with the behind-the-scenes filmmaking. From showcasing the production of the episodes to portraying the real lives of the comedians and actors, this film is a blend of drama, emotions, and intense hard work behind the masterpiece. The sequences are worth watching and certainly take the viewers on an emotional journey.

When and Where to Watch Aida: The Movie

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, in Spanish. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aida: The Movie

This film presents a fictional front wherein it revolves around Aida (Played by Carmen Machi), a divorcée, who, after losing her father, returns to her hometown. Furthermore, the plot explores her life as she navigates her financial condition, moves in with a chaotic family, and faces hurdles of daily life in a comic narrative. On the other hand, the other meta-cinematic story of the film dives deep into the behind-the-scenes, real lives of the characters, and the circumstances that linger around fame, ego, and profession. The narrative of the show is high on nostalgia and keeps the audience glued to their seats.

Cast and Crew of Aida: The Movie

Written by Paco Leon and Fernando Perez, this film stars Carmen Machi in the lead role. Other cast members include Paco Leon, David Castillo, Eduardo Casanova, Pepe Viyuela, Miren Ibarguren, and others. The film's music has been composed by Lucas Vidal, while Ana Alvarez Ossorio is the editor.

Reception of Aida: The Movie

The film was theatrically released on January 30th, 2026, where it received a decent response from the audience and the critics. The film holds an IMDb rating of 6.6/10.