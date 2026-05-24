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Bhishmar (2026) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Action Drama

Bhishmar (2026) is a simple yet exciting Malayalam film with action, love, and drama. With a strong IMDb rating of 7.6/10, the movie keeps viewers hooked through one intense night filled with unexpected events and emotions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 May 2026 14:00 IST
Bhishmar (2026) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Action Drama

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Bhishmar is starting to stream on Prime Video and Sun NXT.

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Highlights
  • Bhishmar shows a story that happens in just one night full of action
  • The film mixes love, danger, and emotional moments together
  • It stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, and Indrans
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Bhishmar (2026) is a Malayalam romantic comedy movie. This movie is directed by East Coast Vijayan. Dhyan Sreenivasan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Indrans, and many other actors share the big screen. The movie is released in theatres on 20 March 2026, and its OTT release is on 22 May 2026. The movie depicts the story of two men, Murugan and Aravind, whose sudden meeting turns into unexpected events. The story is narrated in a simple way, along with emotions and comedy.

When and Where to Watch Bhishmar

Bhishmar is streaming on Prime Video and Sun NXT. Now, viewers can watch the film at their couch with a valid subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Bhishmar

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a simple meeting of two men that changes things. Gradually, they meet with a dangerous event. Murugan, whose character is played by Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Vishnu Unnikrishnan as Aravind, are handling the main characters in this movie. Along with them, many veteran actors shared the screen.

Cast and Crew of Bhishmar

The film stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Indrans, Divya Pillai, and other actors. East Coast Vijayan takes on the roles of a director, writer, and producer of this movie. Many other people's efforts in this film are really appreciable.

Reception of Bhishmar

Bhishmar has already received a good response from viewers, and its IMDb rating is 7.6/10.

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Further reading: Bhishmar, IMDb, SunNXT
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