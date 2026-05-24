Bhishmar (2026) is a Malayalam romantic comedy movie. This movie is directed by East Coast Vijayan. Dhyan Sreenivasan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Indrans, and many other actors share the big screen. The movie is released in theatres on 20 March 2026, and its OTT release is on 22 May 2026. The movie depicts the story of two men, Murugan and Aravind, whose sudden meeting turns into unexpected events. The story is narrated in a simple way, along with emotions and comedy.

When and Where to Watch Bhishmar

Bhishmar is streaming on Prime Video and Sun NXT. Now, viewers can watch the film at their couch with a valid subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Bhishmar

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a simple meeting of two men that changes things. Gradually, they meet with a dangerous event. Murugan, whose character is played by Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Vishnu Unnikrishnan as Aravind, are handling the main characters in this movie. Along with them, many veteran actors shared the screen.

Cast and Crew of Bhishmar

The film stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Indrans, Divya Pillai, and other actors. East Coast Vijayan takes on the roles of a director, writer, and producer of this movie. Many other people's efforts in this film are really appreciable.

Reception of Bhishmar

Bhishmar has already received a good response from viewers, and its IMDb rating is 7.6/10.