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New Black Hole Study Suggests Singularities May Not Exist

A new theoretical study challenges the long-held belief that black holes must contain singularities. Research suggests charged black holes could avoid infinite gravitational collapse through quantum effects and Hawking radiation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 May 2026 17:16 IST
New Black Hole Study Suggests Singularities May Not Exist

Photo Credit: Chaos

A drawing of the accretion disk and jets around the black hole in the center.

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Highlights
  • New study suggests black holes may exist without singularities inside
  • Quantum effects and Hawking radiation could stabilize black hole cores
  • Findings may reshape gravity theories and dark matter research efforts
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For many years, the physics community has been aware of an unfortunate fact: within any black hole, there must exist a singularity, a point at which gravitational force becomes infinitely powerful and where physical laws become nonapplicable. A recent theoretical analysis conducted by Francesco Di Filippo from the Institute of Theoretical Physics at Goethe University in Frankfurt, and published in Physical Review Letters in April 2026, casts doubt on this idea.

When Charge and Quantum Effects Combine

The study by Di Filippo deals with a unique type of black holes, specifically those with an electric charge, termed the Reissner-Nordström black holes. In the context of general relativity, there exist two kinds of possible pathologies within these types of black holes: the presence of a singularity, where the curvature of space-time approaches infinity, and that of the Cauchy horizon, after which space-time is no longer predictable. However, through his research, Di Filippo demonstrated that the repulsion resulting from the charge of a black hole, along with the emission of Hawking radiation, could resolve both issues at once.

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Why This Matters for Physics

However, it is not limited to the case of charged black holes only. According to di Filippo, the same principle might be extended to other black holes found in nature as well. Importantly, the entire research is based on quantum field theory and does not make use of untested models such as string theory or loop quantum gravity. Other studies have indicated the possibility of a similar effect – a formation of microscopic objects following the evaporation of singularity-less black holes that might explain the existence of dark matter.

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Further reading: Black Hole, Hawking Radiation, General Relativity, quantum physics, theoretical physics, space-time, dark matter, astrophysics, cosmology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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