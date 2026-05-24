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Hayagrriva OTT Release: Where to Watch Dhanveerrah’s Sci-Fi Crime Mystery Thriller Online

Hayagrriva is a Kannada mystery thriller starring Dhanveerrah and Sanjana Anand. Set in a futuristic world where myths become reality through science, the film follows a detective investigating mysterious deaths and a hidden medical mafia network.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 May 2026 13:00 IST
Hayagrriva OTT Release: Where to Watch Dhanveerrah’s Sci-Fi Crime Mystery Thriller Online

Photo Credit: Prime video

Hayagrriva was released on February 27, 2026 and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Crime mystery thriller with mythology and medical science
  • Features Dhanveerrah as Detective Arjun Hayagrriva
  • Now streaming on Prime Video after its theatrical release in February
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Hayagrriva is a science fiction that combines mythology with medical science. There is a place in the story where mysterious deaths happen. The people get panicked, and an officer has been handling the cases. Dhanveerrah is in the lead role. Hayagrrivva is a Kannada film directed by Raghukumar OR. When he gets into the evidence and other parts of the crime, he finds that there is a mafia network. Also, should he have to deal with personal struggles that can put his marriage at stake? This is a unique thriller entertainment that keeps you clutched to your couch till the end.

When and Where to Watch

Hayagrriva was released on February 27, 2026 and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Hayagrivva introduced an intriguing story that unlocks a mafia gang and a lot of hidden secrets with a combination of mythology and medical science. Detective Arjun Hayagrriva has been assigned the cases of mysterious deaths in the city, and he puts his life in danger while finding the secrets behind them. He eventually uncovers the mafia network that can put his life and marriage in danger. The movie also highlights how ancient legends can be recreated with the help of science and how the gang is putting everything in danger with their practices.

Cast and Crew

The main cast of Hayagrriva includes Dhanveerrah, Sanjana Anand, Sadhy Kokila, Sharath Lohitashwa, Ramesh Bhat, Krishna Bhat and others. It has been written and directed by Raghukumar OR. Judah Sandhy has given the music. Girish R. Gowda has done the cinematography. K. M. Prakash is the editor of the movie. It is produced by Samruddhi Manjunath.

Reception

Hayagrriva has been loved by the audience because of its sci-fi theme and the craft of the story. It has earned 8.6 out of 10.

Comments

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Further reading: Hayagrriva, imdb, ppriem video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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Hayagrriva OTT Release: Where to Watch Dhanveerrah’s Sci-Fi Crime Mystery Thriller Online
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