Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Which One Is Better?

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra was launched earlier today in India, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The new flagship offering has a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup and packs a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. Oppo is positioning it as a photography-centric premium offering, and it is designed to compete with other high-end Android flagships such as the Vivo X300 Ultra. Both phones have high-resolution AMOLED displays, the latest Snapdragon processors, and advanced camera systems.

Here's a quick comparison between the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra to help you decide which one is better for you.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Price in India

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: You can buy the Oppo Find X9 Ultra for a price tag of Rs. 1,69,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It is offered in Canyon Orange and Tundra Umber colours.

Vivo X300 Ultra: The Vivo X300 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 for the same single variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It comes in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colour options. Buyers can also get the accessories Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra (400mm equivalent) for Rs. 27,999 and the Vivo Imaging Grip Kit for Rs. 11,999.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Display, OS

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Oppo Find X9 Ultra features a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness (HBM), and 510ppi pixel density. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16

Vivo X300 Ultra: Vivo X300 Ultra boasts a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440×3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500 and 510ppi pixel density. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra has an IP66+IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance, while the Vivo X300 Ultra has an IP68 + IP69 rating.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Chipset, Battery

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Under the hood, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, alongside Adreno 840 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It features a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 Ultra: The same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the Vivo X300 Ultra. It features Adreno 840 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. This Vivo X series phone has a 6,600mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Camera, Dimensions

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: The Oppo Find X9 Ultra features a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera unit includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It measures 163.16×76.97×8.65mm and weighs 235g.

Vivo X300 Ultra: The Vivo X300 Ultra features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel primary camera with support for OIS. The camera setup also houses a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3.7x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It measures 162.98×76.81×8.19mm and weighs about 232g.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Ultra: Which One Should You Buy?

Selecting the best between Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra depends on your budget and priorities. Both models offer the same chipset, RAM, storage and AMOLED panels. Both are camera-focused offerings, but the latest Oppo Find X9 Ultra offers better battery life and fast charging speed than the Vivo X300 Ultra. It stands out with a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery and 100W wired fast charging. So, users who need longer battery life and fast charging support can choose this model. The Vivo X300 Ultra with Zeiss-tuned cameras is an ideal option for users who prioritise camera quality and portrait photography.

FAQs

1. Which smartphone offers the largest battery?

Oppo Find X9 Ultra has a larger 7,050mAh battery compared to the 6,600mAh battery on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

2. Which chipset powers the Vivo X300 Ultra?

The Vivo X300 Ultra runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

3. How many rear camera sensors are available on Oppo Find X9 Ultra?

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is equipped with a quad rear camera unit.