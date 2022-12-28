Wiko, the French smartphone manufacturer, launched the Wiko 5G in China on Tuesday. The Wiko 5G is a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 9 SE. The Huawei handset launched earlier this year in March. The Wiko 5G shares a lot of the same specifications with the Nova 9 SE, but there are some design changes. The Wiko 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and runs on Huawei's HarmonyOS. The handset sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display, with 1080x2388 pixel resolution.

Wiko 5G price, availability

The Wiko 5G comes in two different configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700), while the 8GB RM + 256GB storage option costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000). The handset was available in the Chinese market starting December 27, however, there is no official word from Wiko on its availability in other regions.

The Wiko 5G comes in two different colourways — Mithril and Obsidian.

Wiko 5G specifications

The Wiko 5G runs on Huawei's HarmonyOS and supports dual nano SIM cards, with both capable of connecting to 5G networks. The phone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+LCD display, with 1080x2388 pixel resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 387 PPI pixel density. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, accompanied by Adreno 619 GPU and 8 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Wiko 5G has a quad rear camera setup, led by a f/1.9 108-megapixel primary lens. The camera module also includes an f/2.2 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an f/2.4 2-megapixel macro camera, an f/2.4 2-megapixel depth-of-field camera, and an LED flash. The front camera is an f/2.2 16-megapixel shooter, housed in a hole-punch cutout at top centre of the screen.

The handset is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, OTG, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, compass, and an ambient light sensor.

The Wiko 5G measures 164.64mmx75.55mmx7.94mm in size and weighs approximately 191 grams.

