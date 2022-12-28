Technology News

Wiko 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

The Wiko 5G is available in two different colour options — Mithril and Obsidian.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2022 11:28 IST
Wiko 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Wiko

The Wiko 5G features dual SIM support.

Highlights
  • Wiko 5G features a quad rear camera setup
  • The handset is a rebrand of the Huawei Nova 9 SE
  • The Wiko 5G starts at CNY 1,999 in China

Wiko, the French smartphone manufacturer, launched the Wiko 5G in China on Tuesday. The Wiko 5G is a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 9 SE. The Huawei handset launched earlier this year in March. The Wiko 5G shares a lot of the same specifications with the Nova 9 SE, but there are some design changes. The Wiko 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and runs on Huawei's HarmonyOS. The handset sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display, with 1080x2388 pixel resolution.

Wiko 5G price, availability

The Wiko 5G comes in two different configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700), while the 8GB RM + 256GB storage option costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000). The handset was available in the Chinese market starting December 27, however, there is no official word from Wiko on its availability in other regions.

The Wiko 5G comes in two different colourways — Mithril and Obsidian.

Wiko 5G specifications

The Wiko 5G runs on Huawei's HarmonyOS and supports dual nano SIM cards, with both capable of connecting to 5G networks. The phone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+LCD display, with 1080x2388 pixel resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 387 PPI pixel density. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, accompanied by Adreno 619 GPU and 8 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Wiko 5G has a quad rear camera setup, led by a f/1.9 108-megapixel primary lens. The camera module also includes an f/2.2 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an f/2.4 2-megapixel macro camera, an f/2.4 2-megapixel depth-of-field camera, and an LED flash. The front camera is an f/2.2 16-megapixel shooter, housed in a hole-punch cutout at top centre of the screen.

The handset is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, OTG, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, compass, and an ambient light sensor.

The Wiko 5G measures 164.64mmx75.55mmx7.94mm in size and weighs approximately 191 grams.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wiko 5G, Wiko, Huawei Nova 9 SE, Huawei
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Gets $105 Million Tax Bill in Japan for Bulk Sale of iPhone to Tourists: Report
Delhi Government Said to Use DMRC Electric Bus Fleet to Improve Last-Mile Connectivity
Featured video of the day
How To Make Your Old Android Phone Faster
Wiko 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  3. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  4. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  5. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  8. OnePlus 2023 Products Lineup Tipped, OnePlus Foldable Expected: Details
  9. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
  10. OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, May Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung is Testing One UI 5.1 Update; Could Arrive With Galaxy S23 Series: Report
  2. Airtel 5G Plus Network Now Rolls Out in Jammu and Srinagar
  3. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  4. Poco C50 India Launch Tipped for January 3, Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
  5. Google Contacts Gets New Highlight Tab on Android: All Details
  6. Paytm 2022 Recap Calls Delhi-NCR as India's Digital Payments Capital
  7. Agro Blockchain Sells BTC Mining Biz of Texas to Galaxy Digital Amid Crypto Plunge
  8. Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi Meet DoT to Discuss Call Drop Issues, Service Quality
  9. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Receives Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.