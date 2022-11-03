Huawei Pocket S, the latest foldable smartphone from Huawei, has been launched in China. The smartphone from the Chinese company is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC and runs on Harmony OS 3 out of the box. The handset comes with a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Pocket S from Huawei also features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 40-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone houses a flexible graphite heat dissipation system and packs a 4,000mAh battery along with support for 40W fast charging.

Huawei Pocket S price

The Huawei Pocket S pre-orders have already started and the phone will go on sale from November 10. The handset from the Chinese company has been priced at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 67,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs. 73,600). There's also an 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Pocket S, which costs CNY 7,488 (roughly Rs. 84,900).

The Huawei Pocket S comes in Frost Silver, Ice Crystal Blue, Mint Green, Obsidian Black, Primrose Gold, and Sakura Pink colour variants.

Huawei Pocket S specifications

The Huawei Pocket S sports a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,790 x 1,188 pixels. It also features an external 1.04 -inch OLED panel with 340 x 340 pixels resolution that shows notifications, time, and other details. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor and runs on Harmony OS 3 out of the box.

For optics, the Huawei Pocket S houses a dual rear camera setup with a 40-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide angle lens. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 10.7-megapixel front camera sensor.

As mentioned earlier, the Pocket S from Huawei also comes with a flexible graphite heat dissipation system. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W charging.

