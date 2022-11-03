Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Pocket S Foldable Smartphone With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Pocket S Foldable Smartphone With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Pocket S will go on sale in China starting November 10.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 11:05 IST
Huawei Pocket S Foldable Smartphone With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ WhyLab

The Huawei Pocket S sports a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display

Highlights
  • Huawei Pocket S pre-orders have already begun
  • The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery
  • Huawei Pocket S houses a dual rear camera setup

Huawei Pocket S, the latest foldable smartphone from Huawei, has been launched in China. The smartphone from the Chinese company is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC and runs on Harmony OS 3 out of the box. The handset comes with a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Pocket S from Huawei also features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 40-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone houses a flexible graphite heat dissipation system and packs a 4,000mAh battery along with support for 40W fast charging.

Huawei Pocket S price

The Huawei Pocket S pre-orders have already started and the phone will go on sale from November 10. The handset from the Chinese company has been priced at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 67,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs. 73,600). There's also an 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Pocket S, which costs CNY 7,488 (roughly Rs. 84,900).

The Huawei Pocket S comes in Frost Silver, Ice Crystal Blue, Mint Green, Obsidian Black, Primrose Gold, and Sakura Pink colour variants.

Huawei Pocket S specifications

The Huawei Pocket S sports a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,790 x 1,188 pixels. It also features an external 1.04 -inch OLED panel with 340 x 340 pixels resolution that shows notifications, time, and other details. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor and runs on Harmony OS 3 out of the box.

For optics, the Huawei Pocket S houses a dual rear camera setup with a 40-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide angle lens. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 10.7-megapixel front camera sensor.

As mentioned earlier, the Pocket S from Huawei also comes with a flexible graphite heat dissipation system. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W charging.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Pocket S, Huawei Pocket S price, Huawei Pocket S specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Teases a Mysterious ‘Mighty’ Heartbeat
BTC, ETH Hit With Losses as Overall Crypto Market Cap Drops by 0.86 Percent in 24 Hours

Related Stories

Huawei Pocket S Foldable Smartphone With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Said to Plan to Fire Half of Twitter's Workforce to Cut Costs
  2. Huawei Pocket S With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  4. iOS 16.2 to Launch in December, iOS 16.3 May Arrive by March 2023: Gurman
  5. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  6. How NASA’s James Webb Telescope Lets Us See the Universe’s First Galaxies
  7. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  8. Indian Web3 Talent Swarming to Metaverse, Blockchain Gaming: KuCoin CEO
  9. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked: Report
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Wins More Business From Apple as Q4 Revenue Forecast Falls Short of Estimates
  2. Instagram Adds Support for NFT Sales, Gifts on Reels; Expands Subscriptions to Eligible US Creators
  3. BTC, ETH Hit With Losses as Overall Crypto Market Cap Drops by 0.86 Percent in 24 Hours
  4. Huawei Pocket S Foldable Smartphone With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Teases a Mysterious ‘Mighty’ Heartbeat
  6. Elon Musk Said to be Preparing to Eliminate Half of Twitter's Workforce to Drive Down Costs
  7. Twitter Will Not Reinstate Banned Users Like Donald Trump Without 'Clear Process', Elon Musk Says
  8. Elon Musk Faces Questions From Advertisers Over Twitter Free-for-All After Takeover
  9. China’s CBDC Bets on User Privacy and Fund Safety, Central Bank Governor Explains Design
  10. EA Lowers Annual Booking Forecast for 2022 Amid Decades-High Inflation, Strong Dollar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.