Technology News

Apple Gets $105 Million Tax Bill in Japan for Bulk Sale of iPhone to Tourists: Report

The taxation bureau reportedly found multiple unusual transactions, including a tourist purchasing several hundred devices at an Apple store.

By ANI | Updated: 28 December 2022 11:21 IST
Apple Gets $105 Million Tax Bill in Japan for Bulk Sale of iPhone to Tourists: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Certain goods like iPhones are said to be cheaper in Japan than in other nations

Highlights
  • The taxation bureau began its investigation last year
  • A tourist allegedly purchased several hundred devices at an Apple store
  • The additional tax of $105 million imposed on underreported sales

The Tokyo unit of US technology giant Apple has been slapped with $105 million (roughly Rs. 870 crore) in additional taxes over bulk duty-free sales of iPhone smartphones and other Apple devices to foreign visitors, Kyodo News reported.

Citing a source close to the matter Kyodo News reported that the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau found Apple Japan's approximately $1,04,16,84,000 (roughly Rs. 8,634 crore) tax-exempt sales for two years through September 2021 were made by fraudulent duty-free purchases to be resold for commercial purposes.

The taxation bureau, which began its investigation last year, found multiple unusual transactions, including a tourist purchasing several hundred devices at an Apple store, the Japanese news agency reported.

The additional tax of $105 million imposed on underreported sales, is believed to be the highest additional consumption tax charged on record for tax-free sales, as per the news report.

Only foreign visitors who purchase souvenirs or daily goods within six months of arriving in Japan to take them abroad can do tax-free shopping. The products are subject to taxation if they are bought to resell, as per the Kyodo News report. However, the stores need to assess the nature of purchases.

Certain goods like iPhones are said to be cheaper in Japan than in other nations. The tax bureau suspects vendors want to take advantage of Japan's duty-free system by soliciting visitors to Japan to buy the products and then sell them abroad for profit, according to the news report.

In June, the Taxation Bureau announced administrative guidance to department stores to demand products be sold properly after cases of bulk buying of cosmetics and other products at departmental stores for reselling came to light.

The cases included a group of seven Chinese nationals, who used tourist and other visas to visit Japan in 2020 and Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau charged them around $56,58,162 (roughly Rs. 46 crore) on their purchases of $5,73,26,115 (roughly Rs. 475 crore) worth of luxury brand goods, as per the Kyodo News reported. It was found that the products, which included watches and handbags, were bought for resale.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau, Apple store
Bitcoin, Etherium Prices See Further Losses Today, Market Cap Stoops to Record Low
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022, Part 1 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Apple Gets $105 Million Tax Bill in Japan for Bulk Sale of iPhone to Tourists: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  3. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  4. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  5. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  8. OnePlus 2023 Products Lineup Tipped, OnePlus Foldable Expected: Details
  9. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
  10. OnePlus Ace 2 Key Specifications Tipped Again, May Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung is Testing One UI 5.1 Update; Could Arrive With Galaxy S23 Series: Report
  2. Airtel 5G Plus Network Now Rolls Out in Jammu and Srinagar
  3. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  4. Poco C50 India Launch Tipped for January 3, Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
  5. Google Contacts Gets New Highlight Tab on Android: All Details
  6. Paytm 2022 Recap Calls Delhi-NCR as India's Digital Payments Capital
  7. Agro Blockchain Sells BTC Mining Biz of Texas to Galaxy Digital Amid Crypto Plunge
  8. Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi Meet DoT to Discuss Call Drop Issues, Service Quality
  9. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Receives Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.