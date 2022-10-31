Technology News
Xiaomi 13 Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Likely to Feature 6.7-Inch E6 2K LTPO Display

Xiaomi 13 series is expected to launch after the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 October 2022 17:03 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Dahodian Techie

The Xiaomi 13 Pro could feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro may get a 4,800mAh battery, 120W fast charging support
  • It may offer up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of onboard storage
  • The Xiaomi 13 Pro could run on Android 13-based MIUI 14

Xiaomi 13 series — including the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro — is expected to debut later this year. There have been several leaks and rumours surrounding these two handsets in recent times. A reliable tipster has now shared the supposed complete key specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. This smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO display with a 2K resolution. It may also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

As per a recent tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar (Twitter: @heyitsyogesh), the Xiaomi 13 Pro could sport a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO display with a 2K resolution. Under the hood, the handset may feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Brar suggests that this Xiaomi smartphone could come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Similarly, it could be offered with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13 Pro could feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor. There could also be a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. This smartphone is also believed to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is also expected to feature Leica colour science technology. The Xiaomi 13 Pro could also be equipped with a Surge C2 image signal processor (ISP) for improved camera performance.

It is likely to run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to feature a 4,800mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support. It could be equipped with a Surge P2 chip for managing the charging speeds.

The Chinese tech giant is yet to confirm the existence of the Xiaomi 13 lineup or hint at a possible launch date. However, these smartphones could arrive after the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in November.

Security Firm Posts Apology for Using "Hoodie Hacker" Pic, Internet in Splits

