  Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE Spotted on IMEI Website, Could Launch Globally as Rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2: Report

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE Spotted on IMEI Website, Could Launch Globally as Rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2: Report

Xiaomi Civi 2 was unveiled in China in September priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 October 2022 19:17 IST
Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE Spotted on IMEI Website, Could Launch Globally as Rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 2 features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE is expected to launch soon
  • It was spotted on the IMEI database with model number 2209129SC
  • Xiaomi Civi 2 and Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE may have similar specifications

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE launch in global markets is could take place soon according to a report. While the details of the handset are yet to be officially announced by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, the upcoming device has recently been spotted on the IMEI database with model number 2209129SC. The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE could be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 2 that was launched in China last month, as per a report. The Xiaomi Civi 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor.

As per a report by IT Home, Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE has made its appearance on the IMEI database with the model number 2209129SC. The report claims that Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE will debut as a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 2. It is reportedly expected to go official by the end of October.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE previously surfaced on multiple certification sites including the FCC, IMDA and the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website. The FCC listing suggested three configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage for the upcoming smartphone. The listing also reportedly suggested the phone would feature 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS and NFC connectivity options. It is tipped to run on Android 13-based MIUI 13.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi is yet to made an official announcement regarding the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE.

To recall, the Xiaomi Civi 2 was launched in China last month, with pricing starting at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. A triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera, 32-megapixel dual selfie sensors, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage are the other key specifications of the handset. The Xiaomi Civi 2 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi Civi 2

Xiaomi Civi 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi Civi 2, Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE Specifications
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
