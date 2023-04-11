Technology News
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Renders Leaked Ahead of April Launch; May Sport Massive Camera Module

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is confirmed to launch globally later this month.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2023 15:16 IST
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Renders Leaked Ahead of April Launch; May Sport Massive Camera Module

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ SmartPrix

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature a Leica-tuned camera system

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra is said to feature Leica-tuned cameras
  • The handset is tipped to sport a curved AMOLED display
  • It is expected to feature a quad-camera setup

Xiaomi 13 Ultra design renders have leaked online. The upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone is confirmed to debut globally soon. Xiaomi revealed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch in China later this month. However, other than the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's camera featuring Leica-tuned lenses, the company did not reveal any other details or a launch date. Xiaomi is expected to reveal more details soon. However, a new report has now leaked alleged Xiaomi 13 Ultra design renders ahead of the official launch. The images suggest that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will get some major design changes.

According to the images shared by SmartPrix, in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is seen to have a huge circular module on the rear panel. The module appears to house a quad-camera setup and a dual-LED flash system. While the camera module itself is thick, it can be seen resting on top of a raised rear panel, giving the upper portion a dual-step look. The protrusion is reduced towards the bottom half of the rear panel.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra could have a flat frame design with rounded corners, going by the leaked renders. The rear panel is also seen curving towards the edges, which should help offer a better grip and in-hand feel. Also, the white colour variant of the phone seems to have a faux leather back panel, according to the report.

On the front, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is seen with a curved AMOLED display that has a hole-punch cutout at the top. The report states that the phone has a 6.7-inch 120Hz panel. On the right side, the power and volume buttons are visible. The bottom edge is seen housing the primary speaker grille, a SIM slot, and the USB Type-C port.

The report further suggests that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will measure 163.18×74.64×9.57mm. Including the camera module protrusion, the phone is said to be about 15.61mm thick.

Some other details about the phone have leaked recently as well. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone is also said to pack a 4,900mAh battery. There could also be support for 50W wireless charging and 90W wired fast charging.

The rear camera module is likely to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch main camera, which is also found in the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Review). It is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 50-megapixel sensors for telephoto shooting. For selfies, the phone is said to get a 32-megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi's latest flagship is tipped to feature a WQHD+ AMOLED display with support for dynamic refresh rate switching between 1Hz and 120Hz. Lastly, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could boot Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications, Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
New Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Said to Be Introduced in Monsoon Session of Parliament

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Renders Leaked Ahead of April Launch; May Sport Massive Camera Module
