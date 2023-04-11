Xiaomi 13 Ultra design renders have leaked online. The upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone is confirmed to debut globally soon. Xiaomi revealed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch in China later this month. However, other than the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's camera featuring Leica-tuned lenses, the company did not reveal any other details or a launch date. Xiaomi is expected to reveal more details soon. However, a new report has now leaked alleged Xiaomi 13 Ultra design renders ahead of the official launch. The images suggest that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will get some major design changes.

According to the images shared by SmartPrix, in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is seen to have a huge circular module on the rear panel. The module appears to house a quad-camera setup and a dual-LED flash system. While the camera module itself is thick, it can be seen resting on top of a raised rear panel, giving the upper portion a dual-step look. The protrusion is reduced towards the bottom half of the rear panel.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra could have a flat frame design with rounded corners, going by the leaked renders. The rear panel is also seen curving towards the edges, which should help offer a better grip and in-hand feel. Also, the white colour variant of the phone seems to have a faux leather back panel, according to the report.

On the front, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is seen with a curved AMOLED display that has a hole-punch cutout at the top. The report states that the phone has a 6.7-inch 120Hz panel. On the right side, the power and volume buttons are visible. The bottom edge is seen housing the primary speaker grille, a SIM slot, and the USB Type-C port.

The report further suggests that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will measure 163.18×74.64×9.57mm. Including the camera module protrusion, the phone is said to be about 15.61mm thick.

Some other details about the phone have leaked recently as well. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone is also said to pack a 4,900mAh battery. There could also be support for 50W wireless charging and 90W wired fast charging.

The rear camera module is likely to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch main camera, which is also found in the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Review). It is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 50-megapixel sensors for telephoto shooting. For selfies, the phone is said to get a 32-megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi's latest flagship is tipped to feature a WQHD+ AMOLED display with support for dynamic refresh rate switching between 1Hz and 120Hz. Lastly, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could boot Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

