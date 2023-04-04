Xiaomi 13 Ultra specifications have surfaced on the web. The upcoming top-end Xiaomi flagship smartphone is rumoured to launch later this year. If the rumour mill is to be believed, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch event could be hosted in China in May or June 2023. The company has not confirmed any details about the launch date at the time of writing. Meanwhile, a new leak has suggested the key specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The handset would sit above the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Review), which is available in India at Rs. 79,999.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is rumoured to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, which is also found in the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Tipster Yogesh Brar, who listed the key specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, suggested that the phone will launch with 12GB and 16GB of RAM. There could be 256GB and 512GB storage options on offer. While the tipster did not explicitly mention the RAM and storage type, we can expect Xiaomi to launch its top-end flagship with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Xiaomi's new handset could pack a 4,900mAh battery. It is said to offer 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. In terms of software, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could feature Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the camera setup, which will be tuned in collaboration with Leica, will be among the highlight features. According to the tipster, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature a 50-megapixel main camera. Brar did not mention which sensor Xiaomi would use in its top-end phone. However, it would not be a surprise if the Xiaomi 13 Ultra features the 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor found in the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The quad-camera setup is tipped to include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two 50-megapixel sensors for telephoto shooting.

As for selfies, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel front camera. On the front, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could feature a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display. The LTPO screen is said to offer 120Hz refresh rates.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra might debut in China in the coming weeks, but there is no word on whether the phone will make it to India.

