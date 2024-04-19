Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 14 Series 'AI Treasure Chest' With Several AI Tools in Testing, Could Debut This Year: Report

Xiaomi 14 Series 'AI Treasure Chest' With Several AI Tools in Testing, Could Debut This Year: Report

Xiaomi's purported AI suite reportedly includes an “AI Surprise Wallpaper” feature.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 April 2024 20:12 IST
Xiaomi 14 Series 'AI Treasure Chest' With Several AI Tools in Testing, Could Debut This Year: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 (pictured) and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are already available in India

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Al Treasure Chest is said to be a collection of AI features
  • The internal testing is reportedly started on April 18
  • Xiaomi 14 lineup runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Advertisement

Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI, a suite of AI-based features and utilities for performing day-to-day activities and enhancing productivity earlier this year. In the last few months, we have seen OnePlus and Google jumping on the AI bandwagon by announcing new tools for their handsets. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi now seems to be developing AI features that could be integrated in its smartphones. The company has reportedly started internal testing of its these AI features for the Xiaomi 14 series. The flagship lineup currently includes Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra models.

GizmoChina, citing internal sources, reports that Xiaomi has started internal testing of its “AI Treasure Chest” feature for the Xiaomi 14 series. The Xiaomi Al Treasure Chest is said to be a collection of ‘hundreds of' AI features designed to enhance the user experience of the Xiaomi 14 lineup. The purported AI suite reportedly includes the “AI Surprise Wallpaper” feature. This functionality is expected to be released soon.

The internal testing is reportedly taking place between April 18 and August 2. The publication further states that only 78 people were said to have registered for the feature at the time the company shared the information with the publication and 40,000 places were left for internal testing.

With the “AI Treasure Chest”, the brand is said to be aiming to provide new solutions by integrating multiple Al technologies, as per the report. Xiaomi is reportedly accepting feedback about the features from Xiaomi 14 series users through its official feedback channel.

The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are already available in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. The Xiaomi 14 Pro, however, didn't make its way to global markets outside China.

The latest Xiaomi 14 lineup runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features its Android 14-based HyperOS interface. They sport LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The handsets also flaunt a Leica-tuned rear camera setup with support for 90W wired charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor and aesthetics
  • Excellent camera setup
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent display
  • Bad
  • Bloatware apps
  • Selfie camera is inconsistent in low-light
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 review
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Review: Zack Snyder’s Sluggish Sequel Barely Improves on Part One
Redmi Note 13 5G Series HyperOS Update Based on Android 14 Begins Rolling Out in India

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14 Series 'AI Treasure Chest' With Several AI Tools in Testing, Could Debut This Year: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Versatile and Practical
  2. OnePlus 11R Solar Red With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Debuts in India: See Price
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Rebel Moon Part 2, Article 370 and More
  4. Itel Super Guru 4G With YouTube, UPI Support Debuts in India: See Price
  5. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Gets NothingOS 2.5.5 Update With ChatGPT Integration
  7. Google Maps to Show EV Charging Stations, Public Transport Options Soon
  8. Acer Predator Helios 16, Helios Neo 16 Updated With 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  9. Xiaomi's HyperOS Is Now Coming to the Redmi Note 13 Series in India
  10. Apple's Rumoured 12.9-Inch iPad Air May Arrive With This Display Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Series 'AI Treasure Chest' With Several AI Tools in Testing, Could Debut This Year: Report
  2. Redmi Note 13 5G Series HyperOS Update Based on Android 14 Begins Rolling Out in India
  3. YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out Support for 8K Resolution Videos on the Meta Quest
  4. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Debut as First Snapdragon X Elite Laptop
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench
  6. Itel S24 India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Come With 108-Megapixel Main Camera, MediaTek Helio G91 SoC
  7. BWA Lays Down Self-Regulatory Guidelines on Token Listings for Indian Crypto Exchanges
  8. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Offers
  9. OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India
  10. Adobe Express Mobile App With Firefly AI Is Now Available Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »