Samsung launched its Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI, a suite of AI-based features and utilities for performing day-to-day activities and enhancing productivity earlier this year. In the last few months, we have seen OnePlus and Google jumping on the AI bandwagon by announcing new tools for their handsets. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi now seems to be developing AI features that could be integrated in its smartphones. The company has reportedly started internal testing of its these AI features for the Xiaomi 14 series. The flagship lineup currently includes Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra models.

GizmoChina, citing internal sources, reports that Xiaomi has started internal testing of its “AI Treasure Chest” feature for the Xiaomi 14 series. The Xiaomi Al Treasure Chest is said to be a collection of ‘hundreds of' AI features designed to enhance the user experience of the Xiaomi 14 lineup. The purported AI suite reportedly includes the “AI Surprise Wallpaper” feature. This functionality is expected to be released soon.

The internal testing is reportedly taking place between April 18 and August 2. The publication further states that only 78 people were said to have registered for the feature at the time the company shared the information with the publication and 40,000 places were left for internal testing.

With the “AI Treasure Chest”, the brand is said to be aiming to provide new solutions by integrating multiple Al technologies, as per the report. Xiaomi is reportedly accepting feedback about the features from Xiaomi 14 series users through its official feedback channel.

The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are already available in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999, respectively. The Xiaomi 14 Pro, however, didn't make its way to global markets outside China.

The latest Xiaomi 14 lineup runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features its Android 14-based HyperOS interface. They sport LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The handsets also flaunt a Leica-tuned rear camera setup with support for 90W wired charging.

