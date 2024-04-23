Technology News
  Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer Launched in India

Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer Launched in India

Redmi Buds 5A is available in Bass Black and Timeless White colourways.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2024 14:19 IST
Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer Launched in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Buds 5A is equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 5A has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance
  • The company's new vacuum cleaner has a peak suction power of 4000Pa
  • The Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer has a ceramic sole plate
Redmi Buds 5A was launched by the company on Tuesday as the company's latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. It is the company's cheapest wireless headset in the country with support for active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes. At its 'Smarter Living & More' launch event company also announced the launch of its affordable Redmi Pad SE tablet, along with two other smart home devices — the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer.

Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer price in India

Redmi Buds 5A price in India is set at Rs. 1,499 and the company says this is a "special launch price", which means it could be revised at a later date. The wireless headset available in Bass Black and Timeless White colourways and will be available starting on April 29, via the company's online store, Xiaomi retail stores, and Reliance-owned stores in the country.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 price is set at Rs. 20,999. The smart home device will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores starting on May 6, while pre orders will begin on April 29. Customers can also avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank and SBI credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer is priced at Rs. 2,299. Customers can purchase the appliance via Amazon, Flipkart, the company's online store, and Xiaomi retail outlets starting on May 6, while pre orders will begin on April 29, according to the company. 

Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer specifications

The Redmi Buds 5A is equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers, according to the company. It supports up to 25dB ANC and transparency modes for media, along with artificial intelligence (AI) environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls. The wireless headset also supports touch controls that can be customised via the Xiaomi Earbuds app and comes with Google Fast Pair support.

It is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life (with ANC disabled), and Xiaomi hasn't disclosed how long the Redmi Buds 5A will work on single charge. The TWS headset will also provide 90 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge, according to the company. It has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner s10 Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 avoids obstacles within an 8-meter scanning range
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 is equipped with a 360-degree laser-based navigation system that is capable of moving around obstacles within an 8-meter scanning range, according to the company. It features a peak suction power of 4000Pa and a floating roller brush and a 300ml dust box.

The company's latest vacuum cleaner can sweep and mop in Y-shaped and zigzag cleaning paths using custom map functions, with Silent, Standard, Strong, and Turbo modes. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant voice command. It also supports over the air (OTA) updates that could improve its functionality at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer has a ceramic sole plate. The foldable 1300W device has a steam rate of 24g per minute, has a 160ml water storage unit, and heats up in under 26 seconds, according to the company. It is claimed to kill up to 99.99 percent of bacteria, while removing allergens. The device works with a range of fabrics, including cotton, linen, wool, nylon, silk, and polyester. It can also be used in horizontal and vertical modes, and can be used without an ironing board.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Buds 5A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Redmi Buds 5A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Redmi Buds 5A, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 and Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer Launched in India
