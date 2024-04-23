Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Redmi Pad SE With 11 Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 Chipset and Android 13 Based MIUI Pad 14 Launched in India

Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 Chipset and Android 13-Based MIUI Pad 14 Launched in India

Redmi Pad SE is available in three configurations with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2024 12:17 IST
Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 Chipset and Android 13-Based MIUI Pad 14 Launched in India

Redmi Pad SE is equipped with a 11-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad SE packs an 8,000mAh battery
  • The tablet runs on Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14 out-of-the-box
  • The Redmi Pad SE is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera
Advertisement

Redmi Pad SE was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest tablet from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. It is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 chip and has up to 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB of inbuilt storage. The tablet's body is made from an aluminium alloy, and it features a 11-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on MIUI Pad 14 which is based on Android 13. The Redmi Pad SE runs on an 8,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging over a USB Type-C port.

Redmi Pad SE price in India, availability

Redmi Pad SE price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. It will be available in Graphite Grey, Lavender Purple, and Mint Green colourways in India.

The tablet will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores in India starting on April 24, and customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions. 

Redmi Pad SE specifications, features

The new Redmi Pad SE sports a 11-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits peak brightness, and pixel density of 207ppi. The tablet is equipped with a 6nm octa core Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14.

The company has equipped the Redmi Pad SE with an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, for photos and videos. Meanwhile, the tablet has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls. The front facing camera is also used to unlock the tablet, according to the company.

You get 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage on the Redmi Pad SE. The tablet offers dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has a virtual ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and a hall sensor. It is also equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, and the tablet comes with a charging brick in the box. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Pad SE, Redmi Pad SE price in India, Redmi Pad SE specifications, Redmi, Tablets, Xiaomi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Lava ProWatch Zn With Gorilla Glass Protection, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India: Price, Features
PS5, PC Exclusive Helldivers 2 Under 'Very Early' Discussions Over Possible Xbox Launch: Report

Related Stories

Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 Chipset and Android 13-Based MIUI Pad 14 Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy C55 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  2. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  3. These Samsung Phones Facing Green Line Issue May Get Free Screen Replacement
  4. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; to Debut in This Price Segment
  5. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  6. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Screen, Snapdragon 680 Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Google Pixel 8a Spotted Online in Blue, Green Colour Options: See Images
  8. Lava ProWatch Zn With Bluetooth Calling, Heart-Rate Monitor Debuts in India
  9. Android 15 Could Bring New Option to Charge Devices Wirelessly: Report
  10. Airtel's New International Roaming Plan Supports Travel In 184 Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 Chipset and Android 13-Based MIUI Pad 14 Launched in India
  2. PS5, PC Exclusive Helldivers 2 Under 'Very Early' Discussions Over Possible Xbox Launch: Report
  3. Lava ProWatch Zn With Gorilla Glass Protection, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Apple Reportedly Acquires French AI Firm Working With On-Device AI and Computer Vision
  5. Samsung Galaxy C55 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Leather Back Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Pixel 8a Retail Unit Spotted Online in Blue and Green Colour Options: See Images
  7. Circle to Search May Soon Let Users Copy and Share Screenshots of a Part of the Screen
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Discounted: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  9. Apple to Skip M3-Powered Mac Mini, Will Launch M4 Model as Soon as Late 2024: Report
  10. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; Key Specifications, Price Range Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »