Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC was unveiled in October 2023 and the Xiaomi 14 series was the first handset to feature this flagship chipset with a peak clock speed of 3.3GHz. The company's next generation chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 — is expected to be released in the last quarter of 2024. According to a new leak, Xiaomi will once again be the first smartphone manufacturer to release a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC-powered handset. The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro could be the first devices to use the new chipset.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) on X (formerly Twitter) claims that Xiaomi will be the first brand to unveil phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The Chinese smartphone brand has "exclusive first launch rights" for the new chipset and the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro will be the first smartphone to arrive with the next generation mobile platform, Brar says. The OnePlus 13 and iQoo 13 could be the next two phones to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The Xiaomi 14 lineup was the first to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip after it was unveiled by Qualcomm last year. The Xiaomi 15 flagships are also expected to be introduced in China before they are launched in global markets. Based on the Xiaomi 14 series, we can speculate that these phones could be released soon after this year's flagship processor is launched.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is expected to be designed using TSMC's 3nm fabrication process. It could feature a custom Oryon CPU and Qualcomm's FastConnect 7900 connectivity system. It is also expected to arrive on other flagship handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Asus Zenfone 11.

Xiaomi's 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in China in October 2023. The Xiaomi 14 is priced at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant in India, while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched at Rs. 99,999 in the country.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.